Brazilian Content Creator Receives Mysterious Call of Duty Package

A Brazilian content creator by the name of HayashiXPG on Twitter has apparently received a mysterious Call of Duty package, with instructions not to open it until August 10, next Monday. Exactly what’s inside nobody knows yet, but we may end up finally getting an announcement for a new Call of Duty game.

There hasn’t been any sort of announcement for a new Call of Duty game this year, which is very odd because normally the games are announced at the start of summer with the rest of the year being given over to marketing before the games are released.

Activision recently released a statement saying that the reason that is is because right now its Call of Duty efforts are focused on promoting Warzone, the Call of Duty free-to-play battle royale game. However, that may finally be coming to an end.

There has been a significant amount of speculation about the next Call of Duty game, and whatever is in Hayashi’s Call of Duty package may be related to that. The game has been rumored to be a Black Ops reboot similar to Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare reboot, focusing on the Cold War. However, that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

If the mysterious package does in fact include information about a new Call of Duty game, we can likely expect it to be full of promotional material, and maybe even a short demo for the game that he’ll be able to show off.

But, again, until August 10 rolls around we’ll have no idea of what is in Hayashi’s mysterious Call of Duty package. While nothing Call of Duty-related was shown off at the Playstation State of Play that happened today, hopefully Activision won’t keep Call of Duty fans waiting much longer.

If you’re curious as to what’s in the box for yourself, you can follow Hayashi on Twitter and see what comes out when he opens the box on Monday.