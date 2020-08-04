Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Allow Eivor To Respec Their Skill Trees

It was already established in the past few months that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will allow players to respec their abilities and upgrades to start anew. Ubisoft now wants to drop another assurance that players will be able to “optimize” their skill trees in accordance to their preferred play-styles.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, game director Benoit Richer reiterated that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will give players the absolute freedom to decide what kind of a Viking warrior they want Eivor to be. However, if they change their minds mid-progression, there will be a respec option to reset the skill trees and channel any available upgrade points once again with ease.

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a vast skill tree allows the players to choose to increase their Power in different areas, to ensure that their character fits their playstyle. Power defines your progression, and it’s based on the number of skills you have unlocked in your skill tree. Power influences your base damage and resistance. The player has the “respec” ability if they want to change, adapt, and optimize their skill tree.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have three distinct skill trees: Bear for melee-oriented upgrades, Wolf for hunting-oriented upgrades, and Raven for steal-oriented upgrades. Ubisoft has confirmed that each skill tree will also feature a variety of upgrades from other skill trees. The Raven skill tree, for example, might have abilities or upgrades that take from the Bear. Hence, players can drop points in new skills that are useful for Eivor in both stealth and combat.

Furthermore, Eivor can equip weapons and gear that align with one of the skill trees. Doing so will provide the maximum benefits but Richer implied that players will not be limited in any way. All weapons and gear will remain viable throughout the game. However, if players feel that they can reap more benefits by resetting their skill trees, they can avail the respec option.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be bringing the hidden blade back for one-hit assassinations but with a little mini game as Richer put it. Unlike past installments, Eivor will be able to assassinate enemies even if they are at a higher level. The way to do so involves a new gameplay mechanic that comes down to the right timing in a sort of quick-timed event.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 17, 2020. The game will also receive next-generation releases on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X that remain undated for the time being.