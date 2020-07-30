How to Fix Grounded Crashes, Loading Time, Low FPS and Other Issues

Obsidian Entertainment’s Grounded is now available on Steam through Early Access. The game is met with excitement as it manages to climb up the popularity ladder. This doesn’t mean that Grounded doesn’t have its classic crashes and bugs. Here’s how to fix some of the most annoying ones.

Grounded Crash at Startup

If your game crashes as soon as you boot it up, it might be a good idea to verify its files and disable any firewall that might be stopping it from running. If those steps don’t work then you should try reinstalling the game as it will give you a clean slate. Last but not least, check the minimum Grounded requirements and see if you’re missing any of them. If you do, you might have a hard time playing the game. Make sure to update your GPU drivers as well as DirectX in order to be sure you are sure software-wise.

Another thing you might want to check and it will be useful for pretty much every game is to download and install Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributables. Most games come up with errors if there’s an issue with your current version so you’ll have to be diligent with it.

Microsoft Account Error

This is a common issue with Microsoft’s games on Steam but thankfully it’s easily distinguishable. If you see an error message saying that there’s an issue with your Microsoft account then simply change your password and you are done. If the issue persists then you should try contacting the customer support.

Grounded Low FPS/Stuttering

This issue has mostly to do with your GPU and its capabilities. If you find yourself struggling to maintain stable FPS then you should try adjusting the graphics settings accordingly. Your best bet would be to go through the settings and play around with them to see which ones make the problem disappear. We would suggest that you keep your Render Scale to 100 while lowering the quality to medium or low and turning G-Sync off.

Multiplayer Unavailable Issue

Players are reporting that they are having issues with hosting lobbies as well as joining them. This is currently a known issue and Obsidian is investigating the matter. You might be a able to find a workaround by creating a new lobby or inviting your friends manually by then.

Grounded Infinite Loading

Infinite Loading in video games is mostly an issue of security and is happening due to your firewall or anti-virus not giving the correct permissions to the game. To stop this issue from happening then you should exclude the game’s files from its protection.

If you are having more issues except for the ones mentioned above, you should refer to the customer support. In addition, you might be able to find more popular fixes that apply to all video games so you might want to check the internet for what exactly your issue is. A hotfix is in order right now as Obsidian Entertainment investigates some of the most annoying issues that players face.