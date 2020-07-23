Paper Mario The Origami King Shy Guys Game Show Guide

Read below to know about all of the challenges that you have to face in Paper Mario The Origami King Shy Guys Game Show as well as a Sudden Death round that you can play to unlock Collectible Treasure.

In order to enter the Spring of Rainbows Hotspring at Shangri-Spa, you’ll have to win a quiz hosted by Emcee Shy Guy. The objective of this quiz is to score 100 points by completing challenges from four categories.

This Shy Guys quiz game show consists of four categories with three Difficulty Levels. The first level is worth 10 points, second level 30 points, and the last level grants 50 points.

However, you cannot choose what category or level you want to play. These are selected at random by the game.

The four categories with detailed information are:

Ring Scramble

Ring Scramble requires you to solve a ring-based image puzzle within a limited amount of time.

This puzzle tests your ring control and visual memory. The picture is shown at first but then it is scrambled by rotating the rings.

You’ll have to rotate the rings back to their original position to form the image.

The time limit and the number of rings that you can move depends on the level of the puzzle.

Level 1 – 40 secs, 4 ring moves

– 40 secs, 4 ring moves Level 2 – 60 secs, 7 ring moves

– 60 secs, 7 ring moves Level 3 – 60 secs, 6 ring moves

Race ‘n’ Place

In this puzzle, your eyesight and memory are tested by remembering the positions of the runners at the end of the race.

After the race ends, the runners are placed on the ring with other random characters.

You are required to place the runners in their corresponding positions by moving the rings.

The difficulty of each level decides the number of runners to place, the number of runners with random characters, and the time limit.

Level 1 – 1 runner to place, 4 characters (No Randoms), 40 secs

– 1 runner to place, 4 characters (No Randoms), 40 secs Level 2 – 1 runner to place, 6 characters (2 Randoms), 40 secs

– 1 runner to place, 6 characters (2 Randoms), 40 secs Level 3 – 4 runners to place, 9 characters (5 Randoms), 55 secs

Ninji Skills

This puzzle focuses on your dynamic vision tracking by shuffling boxed random characters and Ninjis in the rings. You then have to place the boxed Ninjis on the same lane.

You can use your finger to keep track of the Ninjis or you can keep track of the non-Ninji characters in the higher levels.

Each level has its own number of Ninjis mixed with random characters as well as a limited time frame.

Level 1 – 1 Ninji (4 Randoms), 40 secs

– 1 Ninji (4 Randoms), 40 secs Level 2 – 2 Ninjis (4 Randoms), 40 secs

– 2 Ninjis (4 Randoms), 40 secs Level 3 – 4 Ninjis (2 Randoms), 60 secs

Bath Math

Bath Math focuses on two main things, Memory and Math Skills.

Memory portion takes you to a hot spring where Goombas are going in and out of the pool. The hot spring starts with zero Goombas inside.

You are required to keep track of how many Goombas are inside the hot spring at the end.

Level 3 difficulty makes it more difficult by blocking your view with steamy clouds.

Math portion takes place inside the ring consisting of numbers and two symbols, Addition and Subtraction.

Within a limited time, you are required to create an equation that equals the number of Goombas that remain inside the hot spring at the end of the sequence.

The amount of numbers available in the ring varies with the difficulty level of the puzzle.

Level 1 – 13 numbers, 40 secs

– 13 numbers, 40 secs Level 2 – 11 numbers, 40 secs

– 11 numbers, 40 secs Level 3 – 10 numbers, 60 secs

Sudden Death

After gaining 100 points, you are then prompted to take part in a Sudden Death challenge. You can skip this challenge if you want to or risk it for a trophy.

You’ll be placed inside a cannon and asked to complete the lyric of a song that you heard earlier in the game. There are three different songs that you can be asked to complete the lyrics of.

The answers for all three questions are:

Aflame (Scorching Sandpaper Desert Song) Burly (Whispering Woods Song) Sculler (Eddy River Song)

Clearing this stage will reward you with an invitation to Spring of Rainbows and a Collectible Trophy.