Hyper Scape Will “Prioritize Frame-Rate” On PS5 & Xbox Series X

Hyper Scape players will not have to wait long before jumping onto PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for a next-generation battle royale experience.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, creative director Jean-Christophe Guyot confirmed that Hyper Scape will be playable day-one on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. However, players should not expect any next-generation features or improvements. Ubisoft will be releasing the same current-generation version of Hyper Scape on the upcoming new consoles.

That being said, Guyot did confirm that the game will eventually be updated to take advantage of the beefier hardware. Ubisoft is already working on next-generation-specific enhancements and due to the fast-paced nature of Hyper Scape, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will be prioritizing higher frame-rates rather than higher resolutions.

Hyper Scape will [be] playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 right at the launch of the new consoles, in the same version as the one available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. We are currently looking into developing specific features and performances for next-gen. With the fast pace of the game we always prioritize responsiveness and framerate.

Hyper Scape will support both cross-save and cross-play functionalities. Once the game releases for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the coming months, and later for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, all progression made regardless of platform can be carried over with ease. Hence, current PC players will have the freedom to transition over to other platforms without losing any items or unlockables, and even return for that matter with their progression intact.

Hyper Scape is available on PC in open beta right now. Guyot noted that the free-to-play battle royale will drop for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One “later this summer,” which will also be when the first seasonal content goes live for all platforms.

Take note that the ongoing open beta on PC features a free battle pass with 30 tiers of cosmetic items. When the first season officially begins, Hyper Scape will receive a new battle pass on all platforms with a new lineup of unlockables. Ubisoft has not confirmed if the new, seasonal battle pass will be completely locked behind a paywall or if players will be able to grind some of the premium rewards for free. The latter seems to be the most likely case.