Ghost Of Tsushima Sells Out In Japan, Fans Asked To Buy Digital

The sales of Ghost of Tsushima have managed to exceed all projected expectations in Japan and that too before the end of the launch week.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, PlayStation Japan exclaimed that Ghost of Tsushima has been flying off the shelves since release and as such, a potential stock shortage at major retailers has come to light. While the production of additional supplies to renew the stock is currently underway, fans have been urged to purchase Ghost of Tsushima digitally instead from the PlayStation Store.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has not released any sales data for the game so far. The only thing certain is that Ghost of Tsushima has enjoyed a stellar physical launch in the sales chart of both the United Kingdom and now Japan.

Based on third-party player-counts and a bit of fan-analysis, it was suggested yesterday that Ghost of Tsushima may have potentially sold between 2.3 and 2.6 million copies on the weekend alone. The game selling over 2 million copies in the first three days would be well-deserved, but still not enough to trump The Last of Us Part 2 which sold over 4 million copies in the same period. For further comparison, other PlayStation 4 exclusives like God of War and Spider-Man did 3.1 and 3.3 million respectively in the same period.

Ghost of Tsushima is now available exclusively on PlayStation 4 and will be the last first-party offering from Sony on current-generation consoles before the advent of next-generation with PlayStation 5.

Remember that the Ghost of Tsushima has been designed to be about story and exploration, and not loot drops. Simply following the path set forth by the main campaign will not give access to all of the weapons and abilities.

To be completely decked out with the most powerful weapons, for example, players will need to explore every nook and cranny of the in-game world. Unless players get it right the first time, they will most probably miss out on a lot of loot that will mean a second or more play-throughs.