Ghost Of Tsushima Apparently Sold Over 2 Million Copies In 3 Days

It has been barely a few days since Ghost of Tsushima was released worldwide to critical acclaim. The last PlayStation 4 exclusive before the advent of PlayStation 5 has already topped sales charts in several major regions and which makes for a fine high note for the current generation to say goodbye.

According to a thread on ResetEra earlier today, Ghost of Tsushima may have potentially sold more than 2 million copies during its debut weekend.

The unofficial sales tally was based on early player-counts provided by third-party tracker Gamstat which suggested that nearly 2 million players were playing Ghost of Tsushima in the first three days of release, as of July 19.

Taking that into consideration, an estimate of around 2.3 or 2.6 million copies sold was made by user ArmGunar. Understand that these are not official numbers. However, if even remotely close to the truth, Ghost of Tsushima has already outsold Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which sold 2.7 million copies in the first week; and Horizon Zero Dawn, which sold 2.6 million copies in the first two weeks.

Ghost of Tsushima selling over 2 million copies in the first three days would be well-deserved, but still not enough to trump The Last of Us Part 2 which sold over 4 million copies in the same period. For further comparison, other PlayStation 4 exclusives like God of War and Spider-Man did 3.1 and 3.3 million respectively in the same period.

Ghost of Tsushima is now available exclusively on PlayStation 4. Remember that the game has been designed to be about story and exploration, and not loot drops. Simply following the path set forth by the main campaign will not give access to all of the weapons and abilities. To be completely decked out with the most powerful weapons, for example, players will need to explore every nook and cranny of the in-game world. Unless players get it right the first time, they will most probably miss out on a lot of loot that will mean a second or more play-throughs.