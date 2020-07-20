Ghost of Tsushima Singing Crickets Locations Guide

Are you having trouble finding the locations of all the singing crickets in Ghost of Tsushima? Don’t worry we got you covered as in the following guide we have briefly described how you can reach the locations where you can find the Ghost of Tsushima Singing Crickets.

Ghost of Tsushima Singing Crickets Locations

There are 20 Singing Crickets in the game which can let you play new songs with a flute and based on these songs the weather will change. These Singing Crickets can be heard as you get closer to them, indicating their location.

Weather plays an important role in combat. Particular weather will even help you avoid enemies in the game; Singing crickets therefore play and important role in the game.

The locations of the Singing crickets have been mentioned below based on the regions they can be found in for the sake of convenience.

Go through the guide completely to be able to access all the Singing Cricket Locations across Tsushima.

Izuhara Singing Crickets

Go southwest of the Hiyoshi Inn till you reach the cemetery in the bamboo forest. Enter the temple here in the cemetery and you will find the first one on the lowest floor.

Go to the east from the settlement in the Golden forest till you reach the cemetery in Ariake. You will find a small enemy camp here, kill the enemies and get the Singing cricket from the cage under the tree.

Go to the cemetery in the east part of River village

In the graveyard west of castle and northeast of Kukai Falls

In the graveyard found next to Wolf Club Falls. Go southwest of the falls and you will find an unmarked grave on the right to your road

Go east of Izuhara lake till you find the cemetery in the Golden Forest

Go the cemetery in Wanderer’s pass which is located between Kashine and Yagata Forest

Go south of the mouth of the river to the Tsuzudama Cemetery. Find the unmarked grave here which is surrounded by candles.

Go to the cemetery east of Exile’s Bluff and find the unmarked grave here.

Go to the cemetery northwest of the village

Toyotama Singing Crickets

Go to the cemetery in Old Clan’s Hill located the west from Yarikawa village.

Go to the cemetery on top of Old Toyotama Hills right to the southeast of Turtle Rock Shrine.

Go to the northeast of Omi Lake. You will find a cemetery in moss-covered stones here

Go to the graveyard in the Serene Forest, right next to river east of Omi Lake.

Go to Shimura Cemetery, near the river south of the castle in Kubara.

Go to the cemetery north of Fort Koyasan but south of the castle.

Go to the cemetery on the peninsula, north of Urashima’s Village and east of the lake in Kushi.

Kamiagata Singing Crickets