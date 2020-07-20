Ghost of Tsushima Mongol Territories Locations Guide

In this Ghost of Tsushima Mongol Territories Guide, we’ll be giving you a general overview of how the entire territory system works and where you can find every piece of Mongolian land.

Ghost of Tsushima Mongol Territories

Ghost of Tsushima pits you against Mongols, and an important part of the game is liberating territories controlled by the enemy. You can capture these hostile areas spread throughout a total of three regions.

Taking Back Control

Liberation plays an important role in this war-driven Japan. You’ll find yourself with a lot of convenience if you set out to liberate all of the Mongol controlled areas in the respective regions. Izuhara has 24 occupied areas, Toyotama 17, and Kamiagata with 15.

After you’re done completing main story missions in a respective region, it’s recommended that you start clearing the fog of war.

By successfully liberating an entire region from any existing Mongolian territories, you’ll gain access to all collectibles, and side-tales marked on your map.

Izuhara Region Mongol Occupied Territories

Azamo Bay

Location: South of Azamo, and South-East of Komatsu.

Tangled Crossroads

Location: Just South of Azamo.

Burn Down Logging Base

Location: Located West of Azamo, and South of Komatsu.

Liberate Aoi Village

Location: West of Azamo, and South of Komatsu.

Beachside Camp

Location: Far West of Azamo, just underneath Tsutsu.

Ohama Fishing Village

Location: West of Tsutsu, and South of Komatsu.

Fallen Outpost

Location: North of Tsutsu, and South of Komatsu, located in between.

Rushing Water Crossing

Location: South-East of Komatsu, and North-West of Azamo.

Stone Arch Crossing

Location: East of Tsutsu, and South-West of Ariake.

Salt Wind Estate

Location: South of Ariake, and East of Azamo.

Destroy the Logging Camp

Location: North-East of Azamo, and South of ARiake.

Kuta River Bridge

South of Ariake, and North of Azamo, in between both of them.

Kuta Farmstead

Found right next to Ariake.

Yoichi’s Crossroads

Found South of Hiyoshi, and North of Ariake.

Liberate Ogawa Dojo

South-West of Hiyoshi, and directly North of Ariake.

Traveler’s Rest Inn

South-West of Hiyoshi, and North-West of Ariake.

Old Trading Post

South-East of Komoda, and North-West of Hiyoshi.

Yagata Farmstead

East of Hiyoshi, and West of Kashine.

Destroy Shipyard

West of Kashine, and North-West of Komatsu.

Kechi Fishing Village

West of Hiyoshi, and North-East of Komoda.

Takeshiki Farmstead

Found just the slightest bit North of Komoda.

Furuta Village

Found West of Komoda, and North-West of Kashine.

Komatsu Forge

Completed automatically as a part of the story.

Castle Kaneda

Completed automatically as a part of the story.

Toyotama Region Mongol Territories

Numata Settlement

Just a little North-West of Akashima.

Stone Mire Lookout

North-West of Akashima, South of Kushi.

Rebel’s Retreat

North-West of Akashima, and South of Kushi.

Dark Water Encampment

North-West of Akashima, and South of Kushi.

Iijima Farmstead

South-East of Umugi, and West of Akashima.

Moss Light Inn

Just West of Umugi.

Liberate Fort Imai

South of Otsuna, and North of Umugi.

Lonely Forest Clearing

West of Yarikawa, and North-East of Umugi.

Hissing Creek Crossing

North of Umugi, and slightly East of Otsuna.

Forest’s Edge Camp

Pretty much right on Otsuna.

Okada Farmstead

North-East of Otsuna.

Liberate Kishibe Village

North of Otsuna, and North-West of Kushi.

Koshimizu Farmstead

North of Kushi.

Secluded Lighthouse

North-East of Kushi by the coastline.

Riverside Farm

South of Kubara.

Mountainside Ruins

West of Kubara.

Castle Shimura

Conquered as part of the story.

Kamiagata Region

White Falls Village

North-West of Kubara, and South-East of Sago.

Bitter Hills Garrison

South-West of Kin, and North of Kubara.

Twilight’s Edge Overlook

East of Kin, towards the edge.

Morimae Brewery

North-East of Kin.

Icy Forest Crossroads

North of Kin.

High Point Guard Post

South of Jogaku.

Kill General Bartu

North-West of Kin, and South of Jogaku.

Frozen Forest Crossroads

South-West of Jogaku, and North-East of Sago.

Derelict Mine

North-East of Sago, and West of Kin.

Frozen Overlook

Just a little South-West of Sago.

Silk Farm

North-West of Sago.

Kawachi Whaling Village

South-West of Jogaku, and North of Sago.

Mountain Pass

East of Jogaku.

Kill General Dogshin

North of Jogaku.

Izumi Village

Conquered as part of the story.