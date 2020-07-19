Ghost of Tsushima All Records Locations Guide

There are total of 40 records in the Ghost of Tsushima scattered around the whole map. In this Ghost of Tsushima Records Locations guide, we will give you the location of all of them to flesh out the world and history of the Mongol invasion further.

Ghost of Tsushima Records Locations

There is a trophy reward, Avid Reader, for collection 20 of those but if you wish to collect all of the 40 records, you are at the right place. Without any further ado let’s get started:

Record number: 1

You will find this record near the Izahura Clearino inside the hut, on a mattress. This is called Conversations with the Khan 1.

Record number: 2

This record is located in the Hyoshi hot springs. It is present on the table on the right, inside the house. It is called True Observations in Hyoshi Springs.

Record number: 3

This is also present in the Hiyoshi Springs very near to the former one. It is called Music Stories to remember.

Record number: 4

This is right next to Brown River Gorge. Lying on the floor inside the house. It is called The Black Sands.

Record number: 5

For this one, you will need to head to the Destroyed Shipyard. This is present on top of a big crate on the ship. Its name is Conversations with the Khan 2.

Record number: 6

This one is present in Komoda Town, inside a house next to some shelves. It is called To my Love.

Record number: 7

This record is a little south of the previous one. It is called Genzo in Komato Forge.

Record number: 8

Go Northeast from the former record to find this inside a hut on the ground floor in the corner next to some shelves. Its title is First meeting.

Record number: 9

Go north of first General’s field to find this one. It is present outside with some rolled up tents. Its title is What Happened is Komoda.

Record number: 10

On the left side of Wakou’s Island, is a house that has this record on the first floor up the ladder. Its title is Stolen memories.

Record number: 11

This is a little closer to the southeastern coast of the same area. You will find it inside the hut and its title is Meet Us in Umugi Cove.

Record number: 12

This is in the center of the area, inside the house. It’s called Skills for Trade.

Record number: 13

You have to go west of hidden springs forest as shown in the map. It is present on top of the tower. It is called Deliver to sensei Ishikawa.

Record number: 14

For this record, you have to head to Ogawa Dojo and find it inside a room on the floor near some shelves. This is Conversations with the Khan 3 record.

Record number: 15

This record is present in the logging camp, outside on a bench. It is called Conversation with the Khan 4.

Record number: 16

You will find this record north of River Child’s Wetlands on top of a crate outside. Its title is Conversations with the Khan 5.

Record number: 17

Go north from Akashima Hagata to find this record near the coast inside a house where people are tending to the wounded and ill. It’s titled healers of Akashima.

Record number: 18

This next record called Healing Lessons is present a little east to the previous one. On the front of a house along the steps.

Record number: 19

This Hochi and the Warrior Monks record is present a little to the southwest of the previous record. You will find it on the first floor of a house.

Record number: 20

Head to Akashima for this one. It is called To Momiji in Akashima Village.

Record number: 21

Go north of the Akashima Village and it is right next to the door on the right. It is titled Conversations with the Khan 6.

Record number: 22

This record is kinda in between Rebel’s Last stand and Urashima village, right next to the entrance of a house. It is titled To My Brother.

Record number: 23

This is present on the tower close to the former record. It is called Rationing in Yarikawa Stronghold.

Record number: 24

It is present in the ruins of Old Yarikawa. On the highest house’s top floor. It is called Report to Steward Ujimasa.

Record number: 25

Go west of Lady Sanjo’s Bridge. You will find this inside a house. It is titled Necessary for Survival.

Record number: 26

This record Titled Outcast is present near the former one. In the right corner of a house.

Record number: 27

Move a little northeast from the previous location and go inside the house with the klins. You will find it there. It is titled Outcasts.

Record number: 28

Conversations with The Khan 7 is found in the east of Inchi’s Inn as shown in the map.

Record number: 29

Conversations with The Khan 9 is present a bit more east to the former one, across the river as shown in the map.

Record number: 30

This record called Come Home is present in the Omi Village.

Record number: 31

This record is called Remembrance and you will find it very close to the previous one as shown in the map below.

Record number: 32

This is also present in the Omi Village a bit south of the previous one. It is titled Deaf Ears.

Record number: 33

You will find this in the Mogol Terriotry during the Quest Kill General Dogshin. It is called Conversations with the khan 9.

Record number: 34

This one is with the quest Kill General Bartu. It is titled Conversations with the Khan 10.

Record number: 35

Use the map below to get to the location and you will find it on the first floor of a house. It is titled Lady Hana.

Record number: 36

This is present in Hago Mill and its title is The Dye House.

Record number: 37

This is also in the same area. It titled Watch Her.

Record number: 38

Head over to Kin Sanctuary to get this record. This record is called Farewell.

Record number: 39

This one is also in the same area. It is called Cry for help.

Record number: 40

This record is titled Conversations with the Khan 11. It is the last record and you will find it in Izumi Village.