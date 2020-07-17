Ghost of Tsushima Best Omamori Charms Guide

Ghost of Tsushima has a lot of customization, and diversity with how you choose to approach combat. This Ghost of Tsushima Omamori Charms guide will help you with comprehensive details leading to every Ghost of Tsushima charm found in the game.

Omamori charms are a big part of your character, and without the proper ones, you might find yourself underpowered against certain enemies. Finding more Fox Dens and Inari Shrines lets you unlock extra charm slots for use.

Ghost of Tsushima Omamori Charms



Throughout the course of your gameplay in Tsushima, you’ll be able to acquire a number of these Omamori charms by simply completing a number of objectives.

If you feel like you might’ve missed a few, going through the Ghost of Tsushima Omamori Charms list below might help you figure out where you stand in terms of charm progression.

Using the list, you can also figure out the best charms to use in Ghost of Tsushima.

Charm of Okuninushi (Defense)

Effects: Recover health outside of combat.

Location: Collectible at Mending Rock Shrine found in Region 1.

Charm of Toxic Demise (Stealth)

Effects: Release poison vapors with wind chimes that will kill unfortunate enemies if they pick them up.

Location: Obtained after liberating Fort Imai in Region 2.

Charm of Unseen Respite (Utility)

Effects: Smoke bombs restore 25% of your health.

Location: Liberate Aoi Village in Region 1.

Charm of Ferocity (Offense)

Effects: Increase melee damage moderately.

Location: Complete side-tales, “The Traitor (Masako Tale 4 of 9)”, “The Family Man (Masako Tale 6 of 9)”, and “A Thief of Innocence”.

Charm of Bludgeoning (Offense)

Effects: Moderate increase to stagger damage.

Location: Complete side-tales, “The Thief (Masako tale 7 of 9)”, “The River Children”, and “The Laughing Bandits”.

Charm of Dual Destruction I (Offense)

Effects: 5% chance to deal double damage.

Location: Complete side-tale, “The Husband (Masako Tale 3 of 9)”.

Charm of Dual Destruction II (Offense)

Effects: 10% chance to deal double damage.

Location: Complete side-tales, “The Conspirator (Masako Tale 8 of 9)”, and “A Final Request”.

Charm of Efficiency (Offense)

Effects: 15% increase in nocking and reload speed.

Location: Complete side-tales, “The Sensei and the Student (Ishikawa Tale 2 of 9)”, “A Final Request”.

Charm of Immunity (Defense)

Effects: 15% chance of nullifying damage from enemy arrows.

Location: Complete side-tales, “The Way of the Bow (Ishikawa Tale 4 of 9)”, and “Flesh and Stone”.

Charm of Unyielding I (Defense)

Effects: Reduce damage taken at 50% health or less moderately.

Location: Complete side-tale, “Incident at Hiyoshi Pass”.

Charm of Unyielding II (Defense)

Effects: Reduce damage taken while at 50% health or less majorly.

Location: Complete side-tale “Ghosts in the Fog (Norio Tale 3 of 9)”.

Charm of Precision (Offense)

Effects: Increase arrow damage moderately.

Location: Complete side-tales, “The Past Never Passes (Ishikawa Tale 3 of 9)”, “Dreams of Conquest (Ishikawa Tale 5 of 9)”, and “Laid to Rest (Ishikawa Tale 9 of 9)”.

Charm of Nigihayaki-No-Mikoto (Defense)

Effects: Deal moderate amounts of bonus damage while full health.

Location: Complete Shinto Shrine Collectible: Frost Cliff Shrine found in Region 3.

Charm of Kagu-Tsuchi (Defense)

Effects: Deal bonus damage while at 50% health or less.

Location: Complete Shinto Shrine Collectible: Plum Blossom Shrine found in Region 1.

Charm of Ryuujin (Utility)

Effects: Recover 1 Kunai when you perform a perfect dodge.

Location: Complete Shinto Shrine Collectible: Hazy Cliff Shrine found in Region 2.

Charm of Takemikazuchi (Offense)

Effects: Killing off an enemy will give a boost to your melee damage (Minor) for a few seconds.

Location: Complete Shinto Shrine Collectible: Snowlit Peak Shrine in Region 3.

Charm of Shinatsuhiko (Offense)

Effects: Interrupt melee attacks for 6 seconds after staggering an enemy.

Location: Complete Shinto Shrine Collectible: Lush Peak Shrine found in Region 2.

Charm of Susando (Offense)

Effects: 30% chance to knock down staggered enemies.

Location: Complete Shinto Shrine Collectible: Stone Dragon Shrine found in Region 1.

Charm of Izanagi (Offense)

Effects: 40% chance to return arrow upon landing headshot.

Location: Complete Shinto Shrine Collectible: Winding Mountain Shrine.

Charm of Azumi-No-Isora (Stealth)

Effects: Arrows are silent on impact.

Location: Complete Shinto Shrine Collectible: Cloud Ridge Shrine in Region 2.

Charm of Amaterasu (Defense)

Effects: Killing enemies will restore a moderate amount of health.

Location: Found by completing Shinto Shrine Collectible: Golden Summit Shrine in Region 1.

Charm of Izanami (Defense)

Effects: Iron Will revives you at 50% of your maximum health.

Location: Complete Shinto Shrine Collectible: Marsh Rock Shrine found in Region 2.

Charm of Mizu-No-Kami (Defense)

Effects: Parries, Perfect Parries, and Perfect Dodges are easier to perform now, giving you a bigger window to operate

Location: Complete Shinto Shrine Collectible: Spring Falls Shrine found in Region 1.

Charm of Ikazuchi-No-Kami (Stealth)

Effects: Perks and abilities that Terrify are 25% more likely to happen.

Location: Complete Shinto Shrine Collectible: Crane Mountain Shrine found in Region 3.

Charm of Incineration (Offense)

Effects: Enemies affected by Black Powder Bombs will be lit on fire and deal Burn damage to any other nearby enemies.

Location: Complete side-tale “The Traitor (Masako Tale 4 of 9)”.

Charm of Hoori-No-Mikoto (Stealth)

Effects: Undetected while assassinating enemies from grass.

Location: Complete Shinto Shrine Collectible: Turtle Rock Shrine found in Region 2.

Charm of Tsukuyomi (Offense)

Effects: Assassinating enemies will drop more ammo and supplies.

Location: Complete Shinto Shrine Collectible: Scarlet Rock Shrine found in Region 2.

Charm of Inari (Utility)

Effects: Increase your supplies, predator hides, bamboo, and yew wood gained.

Location: Complete Shinto Shrine Collectible: Arrow Peak Shrine found in Region 1.

Charm of Hidden Blades (Utility)

Effects: Throw two additional Kunai.

Location: Complete Lighthouse Collectible: Ariake Lighthouse.

Charm of Uneven Standing (Offense)

Effects: Sticky Bombs will knock down all affected enemies.

Location: Complete side-tale “The Burden of Theft”.

Charm of Advantage (Offense)

Effects: Ghost Weapons deal 20% more damage.

Location: Complete side-tales, “The Cost of Iron”, and “Nattou and the Sake Seller (Kenji Tale 2 of 3)”.

Charm of Inari’s Might (Defense)

Effects: Increase health and melee damage MASSIVELY.

Location: Complete 20 Fox Dens (Inari Shrines) to unlock.

Yuriko’s Keepsake (Offense)

Effects: Arrows have a 15% chance to poison enemies.

Location: Complete side-tales, “The Proud Do Not Endure (Yuriko Tale 1 of 2)”, and “The Art of Seeing (Yuriko Tale 2 of 2)”.

Charm of Swift Return (Utility)

Effects: 25% chance to recover missed standard arrows.

Location: Complete side-tales, “The Ghost and the Demon Sensei (Ishikawa Tale 6 of 9)”, and “Message in Blood (Yuna Tale 4 of 4)”.

Charm of Resistance I (Defense)

Effects: Reduces all damage by a minor amount.

Location: Complete side-tales, “Lost at Sea”, and “Empty Baskets”.

Charm of Resistance II (Defense)

Effects: Reduce all damage by a moderate amount.

Location: Complete side-tales, “The Last Warrior Monk (Norio Tale 1 of 9)”, and “The Blood of Sutra (Norio Tale 5 of 9)”.

Charm of Resistance III (Defense)

Effects: Reduce all damage by a major amount.

Location: Complete side-tale, “The Guardian of Tsushima (Norio Tale 8 of 9)”.

Charm of Vitality (Defense)

Effects: Moderately increase health.

Location: Complete side-tales, “Three Actions, Three Illusions (Norio Tale 2 of 9)”, and “This Threefold World (Norio Tale 9 of 9)”.

Charm of Immunity (Defense)

Effects: 15% chance for enemy arrows to deal no damage.

Location: Complete side-tales, “The Way of the Bow (Ishikawa Tale 4 of 9)”, and “Flesh and Stone”.

Charm of Broken Barriers (Defense)

Effects: Get 15% resolve for breaking an enemy’s defense.

Location: Complete side-tales, “Honor Buried Deep”, and “The Delicate Art of Negotiation (Kenji Tale 3 of 3)”.

Charm of Rejuvenation (Defense)

Effects: Recover 2 resolve slowly while in combat.

Location: Complete side-tale, “The Tale of Yuna (Yuna Tale 1 of 4)”.

Charm of Fortitude (Defense)

Effects: 20% chance to survive any lethal damage, and gain resolve along with it.

Location: Complete side-tale, “The End of Suffering (Norio Tale 7 of 9).

Charm of Shadows (Stealth)

Effects: Reduces enemy detection speed by 10%.

Location: Complete side-tales, “The Other Side of Honor”, “The Black Wolf (Yuna Tale 3 of 4)”, and “The Generosity of Lady Sanjo”.

Charm of the Lost Mind (Offense)

Effects: Hallucinating enemies will deal 50% more damage to other enemies.

Location: Complete side-tales, “The Sister Betrayed (Masako Tale 9 of 9)”, and “Hidden in Snow”.

Charm of Fire Doctrine (Offense)

Effects: Burning an enemy will have a 15% chance to terrify any nearby enemies.

Location: Complete side-tales, “A Father’s Choice”, and “The Cost of Fear”.

Charm of Hidden Sight (Defense)

Effects: Enemies will stop looking for you 40% faster.

Location: Complete side-tales, “For Tsushima”, and “Silent Death (Yuna Tale 2 of 4)”.

Charm of Silence (Stealth)

Effects: 15% reduction in enemy detection speed and increase resolve gains by a massive amount.

Location: Complete 24 Fox Dens (Inari Shrines) Collectibles to unlock the Charm of Silence.

Charm of Well-Being I (Defense)

Effects: 7.5% additional health when healing.

Location: Complete side-tales, “Servant of the People”, and “A Place to Call Home”.

Charm of Well-Being II (Defense)

Effects: 15% additional health when healing.

Location: Complete side-tale, “The Cause of Suffering (Norio Tale 6 of 9).”

Charm of Divine Healing I (Defense)

Effects: If under 50% health, you’ll recover 15% health more.

Location: Complete side-tale, “A Healer’s Touch”.

Charm of Divine Healing II (Defense)

Effects: If under 50% health or less, recover 30% health more.

Location: Complete side-tale, “The Burden of Theft”.

Charm of Resolve I (Defense)

Effects: 15% increase in Resolve gains.

Location: Complete side-tales, “The Value of Sake”, and “The Headman (Masako Tale 2 of 9)”.

Charm of Resolve II (Defense)

Effects: 25% increase in Resolve gains.

Location: Complete side-tale, “The Fool (Masako Tale 5 of 9)”.

Charm of Fortune I (Defense)

Effects: Effects with a probability to occur, have a 50% more chance to happen.

Location: Complete side-tale, “Peace for the Divine”.

Charm of Fortune II (Defense)

Effects: Effects with a probability to occur, are 50% more likely to happen.

Location: Complete side-tale, “Friends in Passing (Ishikawa Tale 8 of 9)”.

Charm of Fortunate Return (Defense)

Effects: Abilities that use Resolve have a 15% chance to give back 1 Resolve.

Location: Complete side-tales, “A Mother’s Peace”, and “A Wealthy Man Has All He Needs”.

Charm of Enduring Affliction (Offense)

Effects: Status effects will last 50% longer and deal 50% more damage.

Location: Complete side-tale “A Debt Repaid”.