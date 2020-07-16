The Witcher Uses AMD Ryzen, Watch Henry Cavill Build His Gaming PC

Henry Cavill “lived and breathed” the Witcher trilogy of games to become Geralt of Rivia in the recent Netflix adaptation of the franchise. The starred actor has been pretty vocal about his love for playing games, even admitting that he almost missed the role of Geralt because he was busy playing World of Warcraft. Cavill is now taking the next logical step to prepare for the next-generation of games.

Taking to Instagram just now, Cavill shared a video of himself building a brand new gaming PC from scratch. He went with an AMD Ryzen 9 3900x processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, coupled with G.SKILL TridentZ RGB 32GB RAM and an NZXT Kraken Z73 all-in-one liquid cooler.

The resident witcher also went with a Seasonic power supply, a Samsung Pro solid-state drive, and an ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q gaming monitor alongside an ASUS ROG Crosshair motherboard. He also sided with Razer to fulfill his mechanical keyboard and headset needs.

Cavill will be returning in the second season of The Witcher which has been delayed due to the pandemic. Netflix had to cease production in March following the outbreak of COVID-19. The set of the critically acclaimed television adaptation was emptied and all of the crew and cast were sent away. Filming though has reportedly resumed this week after a three-month hiatus. Netflix has given the green light to begin principal photography once again.