F1 2020 Car Setups Guide

F1 2020 derives its greatness from extreme attention to detail. Veterans of the series understand how important each and every setting of their car is. You can’t be a good racer unless you know the technicalities of your car from the inside out. In this guide, we’ll be discussing F1 2020 Car Setups in various track conditions, to help you improve your overall score on different tracks.

F1 2020 Car Setups

Customization

You will be able to alter several different components of your car which include:

Fuel Load

Aerodynamics

Transmission

Suspension Geometry

Tyres

Brakes

Suspension

Customization is honestly where the learning curve of the game becomes incredibly steep. Understanding it will reward you deeply during racing.

An important thing to remember is that no setup is universal, or to simply put it, you can’t make a setup that works for every track and every weather condition.

Every piece of your car is meant to be tinkered with until you can achieve the best performance in ONE map. Each map is going to require some level of changes in your car for you to be able to achieve the best performance.

Understanding your Setup

This is the most vital part of becoming the best in F1 2020. You can select the best setup if you want to from the internet, take inspiration from the greatest player in the game but, at the end of it all, nothing matters if you don’t understand how all of the key components work.

Knowing the basics, and adjusting your car in accordance with your personal preference is what’s going to help you become one with your car.

Trial and Error

You won’t get the setup for your car correctly the first time; everything needs to be adjusted by understanding what isn’t working. Here are a few common errors and their solutions,

Aerodynamics

Your car’s aerodynamics will be an important factor that determines its overall speed. Keep the following points in mind:

A higher value of aero angle will give you an increased downforce, and a decrease in straight-line speed.

Increased Ride Height will lower straight-line speed, increasing downforce.

Decreasing Ride Height will increase straight-line speed, decreasing downforce.

The aim is to create an optimal profile at low as an angle as possible without affecting traction and your cornering ability too much.

Certain aspects will have to be adjusted depending on the map’s overall terrain.

Braking

Your wheels might lock up if your braking load exceeds your car’s stopping power. This can be fixed to some extent by reducing Brake Pressure.

Tyre Degradation

Depending on how recklessly you’re driving your car, or how many turns are in a map, you’re going to lose traction on your tyres. Other factors affecting tyres include temperature and tyre compound being used.

Increased load and greater tyre temperature will cause your tyres to lose traction faster, and thus degrade. You’ll have three options:

Soft Tyres – Fastest in speed, but degrade the quickest.

Hard Tyres – Slowest in speed, but degrade the slowest.

Medium Tyres – Lies somewhere between the two aforementioned types.

Depending on the weather, your ideal temperature will have different ranges,

Dry: 85-100°C

Intermediate: 70-85°C

Wet: 60-75°C

Oversteering

If you feel like your car’s a bit too sensitive to your turning, then you might want to fix it by adjusting:

Stiffen Front Anti-Roll Bar.

Soften Rear Anti-Roll Bar.

Increase Differential Lock.

Stiffen Front Suspension.

Soften Rear Suspension.

Brake Bias Forward.

Change Rear Tyre Pressures.

Understeering

Not responsive enough? Feel like your car needs to be a bit more responsive? Try adjusting the following settings.

Soften Front Anti-Roll Bar.

Stiffen Rear Anti-Roll Bar.

Decrease Differential Lock.

Soften Front Suspension.

Stiffen Rear Suspension.

Brake Bias Rear.

Change Rear Tyre Pressures.

Wet Weather Adjustments

The rain opens another can of worms, and you’ll have to adjust your aerodynamics and tires accordingly. Running a dry setup in wet weather is going to drastically affect your performance.

Increase Tyre Pressures.

Lower Differential.

Stiffen Suspension.

Increase Wing Aero.

Raise Ride Height.

Decrease Brake Pressure.

Map Setups

Each map offers a unique track. Your setups aren’t going to be universal and applicable to all tracks, and thus you’re going to have to adjust accordingly.

We’ve jotted down a few optimal setups for each map, that prove to give the best time for that specific map.

All credit for these setups goes to AltijdKevin37 and Hudson633; two dedicated members of the F1 2020 community.

Any missing setups will be updated in the future.

Australia (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 6 Rear Wing Aero 7 Transmission DT On Throttle 55% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.60° Rear Camber -1.10° Front Toe 0.07° Rear Toe 0.26° Suspension Front Suspension 3 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 5 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 54% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 24.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 24.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi

Australia (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 5 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 70% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.10° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 5 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 5 Rear Ride Height 7 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 58% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.5 psi

Bahrain (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 5 Rear Wing Aero 4 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 3 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 11 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 4 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 4 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 52% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.5 psi

Bahrain (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.09° Rear Toe 0.32° Suspension Front Suspension 4 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 6 Front Ride Height 7 Rear Ride Height 8 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 50% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.6 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.6 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 19.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 19.9 psi

Vietnam (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 5 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.70° Rear Camber -1.40° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 4 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 7 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 4 Brakes Brake Pressure 95% Front Brake Bias 55% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi

Vietnam (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 6 Rear Wing Aero 9 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50 Rear Camber -1.00 Front Toe 0.05 Rear Toe 0.20 Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 4 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 7 Front Ride Height 4 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 50% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi

China (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 3 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 2 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 8 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 11 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 5 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 50% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 20.3 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 20.3 psi

China (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 5 Rear Wing Aero 7 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.70° Rear Camber -1.10° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 3 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 7 Front Ride Height 9 Rear Ride Height 10 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 54% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi

Netherlands (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 5 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 65% DT Off Throttle 55% Suspension Geometry Front Camber 2.80° Rear Camber -1.30° Front Toe 0.07° Rear Toe 0.26° Suspension Front Suspension 3 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 8 Front Ride Height 4 Rear Ride Height 6 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 50% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi

Netherlands (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 8 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 2 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 4 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 9 Rear Ride Height 11 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 50% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi

Spain (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 7 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 2 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 4 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 10 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 4 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 50% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.5 psi

Spain (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 7 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 2 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 4 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 10 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 4 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 50% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.5 psi

Monaco (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 8 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 7 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 4 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 53% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.6 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.6 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi

Monaco (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 10 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 55% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 3 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 3 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 4 Brakes Brake Pressure 92% Front Brake Bias 52% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi

Azerbaijan (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 2 Rear Wing Aero 4 Transmission DT On Throttle 70% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 2 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 4 Brakes Brake Pressure 86% Front Brake Bias 54% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.9 psi

Azerbaijan (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 2 Rear Wing Aero 5 Transmission DT On Throttle 85% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.60° Rear Camber -1.10° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 4 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 4 Rear Ride Height 5 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 50% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.8 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.8 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi

Canada (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 3 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 70% DT Off Throttle 55 Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.60° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.07° Rear Toe 0.23° Suspension Front Suspension 3 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 4 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 4 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 53% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi

Canada (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 9 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 5 Rear Suspension 5 Front Anti-Roll Bar 11 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 3 Front Ride Height 11 Rear Ride Height 11 Brakes Brake Pressure 82% Front Brake Bias 55% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 22.2 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 19.9 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 19.9 psi

France (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.30° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 3 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 3 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 4 Brakes Brake Pressure 98% Front Brake Bias 50% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi

France (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 3 Rear Wing Aero 8 Transmission DT On Throttle 55% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.08° Rear Toe 0.29° Suspension Front Suspension 3 Rear Suspension 1 Front Anti-Roll Bar 4 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 3 Front Ride Height 4 Rear Ride Height 9 Brakes Brake Pressure 96% Front Brake Bias 59% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi

Austria (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 2 Rear Wing Aero 5 Transmission DT On Throttle 100% DT Off Throttle 50% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 7 Front Anti-Roll Bar 1 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 8 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 3 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 58% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi

Austria (Wet)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 8 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 60% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 5 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 7 Front Ride Height 11 Rear Ride Height 11 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi

Britain (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 3 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.60° Rear Camber -1.10° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 4 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 4 Rear Ride Height 5 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 55% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.8 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.8 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi

Hungary (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 7 Rear Wing Aero 9 Transmission DT On Throttle 60% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.08° Rear Toe 0.41° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 11 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 4 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 58% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.1 psi

Belgium (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 2 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 4 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 10 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 4 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 58% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 24.6 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 24.6 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 22.3 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 22.3 psi

Italy (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 2 Rear Wing Aero 3 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 2 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 7 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 3 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 50% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.4 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.4 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi

Singapore (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 8 Rear Wing Aero 11 Transmission DT On Throttle 55% DT Off Throttle 50% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 2 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 4 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 10 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 3 Brakes Brake Pressure 82% Front Brake Bias 52% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi

Russia (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 3 Rear Wing Aero 4 Transmission DT On Throttle 82% DT Off Throttle 70% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.08° Rear Toe 0.23° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 1 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 11 Front Ride Height 4 Rear Ride Height 5 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 50% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.8 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.8 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi

Japan (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 7 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 50% DT Off Throttle 50% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -3.00° Rear Camber -1.50° Front Toe 0.10° Rear Toe 0.35° Suspension Front Suspension 5 Rear Suspension 3 Front Anti-Roll Bar 6 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 5 Rear Ride Height 7 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 50% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 19.5 psi

USA (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 3 Rear Wing Aero 5 Transmission DT On Throttle 60% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.60° Rear Camber -1.10° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 4 Rear Suspension 4 Front Anti-Roll Bar 5 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 5 Front Ride Height 4 Rear Ride Height 5 Brakes Brake Pressure 94% Front Brake Bias 54% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 21.8 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 21.8 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 20.7 psi

Mexico (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 2 Rear Wing Aero 8 Transmission DT On Throttle 52% DT Off Throttle 62% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.70° Rear Camber -1.30° Front Toe 0.06° Rear Toe 0.26° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 4 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 9 Front Ride Height 2 Rear Ride Height 3 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 52% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.0 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.5 psi

Brazil (Dry)

Aerodynamics Front Wing Aero 4 Rear Wing Aero 6 Transmission DT On Throttle 70% DT Off Throttle 65% Suspension Geometry Front Camber -2.50° Rear Camber -1.00° Front Toe 0.05° Rear Toe 0.20° Suspension Front Suspension 1 Rear Suspension 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar 3 Rear Anti-Roll Bar 7 Front Ride Height 3 Rear Ride Height 4 Brakes Brake Pressure 100% Front Brake Bias 54% Tyres Front Right Tyre Pressure 23.8 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure 23.8 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure 21.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure 21.5 psi

Abu Dhabi (Dry)