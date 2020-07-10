Far Cry 6 Leaked on PSN, Villain and Release Date Confirmed

Ubisoft Forward is still a couple of days away. While Ubisoft will be revealing its big games at Ubisoft Foward, Far Cry 6 has already been leaked via Hong Kong PSN. The PSN store listing reveal a few tidbits about the game.

First thing is the Far Cry 6 release date. According to the digital listing, the latest Far Cry entry will release on February 18, 2021. Considering the current schedule of Ubisoft game releases, a February 21 release date seems plausible.

Next Main thing is the confirmation of Breaking Bad actor “Giancarlo Esposito” as the main Villain in Far Cry 6. Previously, there has been a rumor that the Breaking Bad actor will make appearance in Far Cry 6 which now seems to be true.

The PlayStation Network listing for Far Cry 6 reveals another obvious yet important information. The game will be a free upgrade for PS5 users. This means that if you buy the game on PlayStation 4, you will be able to get it as a free upgrade on PlayStation 5.

From the poster, we also get to know about the plot of Far Cry 6. Players will be taking control of Danny and will be fighting against the dictator of Yala (most probably “Giancarlo Esposito”). Yala has been termed as a tropical paradise where players will be fighting for their freedom as a guerrilla fighter.

In short, Far Cry 6 plot is pretty much the same as most Far Cry games. There is a Tyrant or a dictator and you will be the savior of the strange country. Furthermore, if you pre-order the game, you will get a weapon and a cosmetic item.

It’s pretty much certain that we will get to see first Far Cry 6 gameplay at Ubisoft Forward this Sunday. Gus Fring from Breaking Bad would definitely be a character to relish and now, we can’t wait to see him in action.