Cyberpunk 2077 Players Can Burn Down Night City If They Want

Cyberpunk 2077 will feature sandbox elements, meaning that players will have the freedom to unleash mayhem and burn down Night City if they want. However, as far as CD Projekt Red is concerned, players will most often decide against doing so because of how the game has been designed.

Speaking with PCGamesN recently, level designer Max Pears confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will indeed feature a “Grand Theft Auto mode” where players can stir up chaos. He also revealed that during internal play-tests, “a lot of people” defaulted to wreaking havoc on the streets like in any sandbox setting. However, the carnage only lasted for a bit because the testers eventually moved on to something even better: the missions of Cyberpunk 2077.

Pears noted that Cyberpunk 2077 offers a lot of different ways of approach. While stealing or blowing up vehicles sounds like fun, CD Projekt Red has great confidence invested into the mission design and believes that players will find them far more appealing than just taking a blowtorch to Night City.

Once you start to play the missions and see the amount of options you have, I think that will make players stop and think a little bit before doing something reckless. We’ve seen a lot of people default to that ‘GTA mode’ and then after a little bit they realise how many things are different and adjust how they play.

Cyberpunk 2077 has unfortunately been delayed for a second time and will now release after an additional couple of months. The extended development time will mostly be used on polishing the base game and its expansive, complicated world.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally scheduled for a release on April 16, 2020. The release date was then pushed back to September 17, 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 will now release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020.