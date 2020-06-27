Borderlands 3 Sato’s Saga Crew Challenge Locations Guide

Completing Sato’s Saga Challenges in BL3 Bounty of Blood can be a hefty and a difficult job. Therefore, in this Borderlands 3 Sato’s Saga Crew Challenges guide, we will tell you all about the locations of Sato’s journals and cache in Blastplains, Ashfall Peaks, Bloodsun Canyon, Obsidian Forest, and Vestige.

Borderlands 3 Sato’s Saga Crew Challenge Locations

Below we have compiled the location of all the Sato’s Saga challenges across the different areas of Bounty of Blood DLC as well as the cache locations once you have found all the saga locations in that area.

The Blastplains Sato’s Saga Crew Challenges

First Sato’s Saga in The Blastplains

The first Crew challenge is easy-peasy. Find an opening to a tunnel right behind you. Cross the tunnel, and blast your way out on the other end.

Move through the orb look-alike portal and keep going until you come across Sato’s Journal. Press E to complete a Crew Challenge.

Second Sato’s Saga in The Blastplains

The second crew challenge will put you through some rock-climbing action in the very beginning. Look towards the left of your spawn location to see some cliffs.

Aim for the landing that is located slightly to the left once you are facing the cliffs. It will take you a couple of tries before you are able to grab onto an edge.

Longer the initial run-up is, bigger will be the jump and better will be your chances of making up top.

Once you are up on the landing, move forward, parallel to the cliff. There will be a few ups and downs as you move from boulder to boulder before you make it to an open region.

There will be a broken bridge in front of you. No way you can make a jump that big, therefore, look for the “green trampoline” on a landing towards your left.

Once you are across the bridge, there will be another Sato’s journal on your left and this will mark an end to the second Crew challenge.

Sato’s Cache location in The Blastplains

For the last Crew challenge, proceed through the gate that is in front of your spawn location. Soon after, you will be bombarded by antagonists.

Be on your feet and proceed towards the wall in front of you. It may seem like a dead-end but it’s not.

Look for a slightly broken patch in the wall towards the left, and a few stacked up crates nearby. Climb the wall and pull yourself up onto the roof.

Move straight ahead and then right along the wall to find another stack of crates. Climb on to another roof and you will see a gated chamber on the left.

Way too many lefts? Huh? Well, lucky you, the gate isn’t fully closed and there is enough space underneath for you to slide in. Open up the Sato’s cache in front of you to complete the last Crew challenge.

Ashfall Peaks Sato’s Saga

First Sato’s Saga in Ashfall Peaks

Keep moving on the path along the cliff. There will be a few steps ahead of you. Ascend them to see a crystal on your left.

Destroy the crystal and you’ll see a Sato’s journal behind it. Inspect it to complete the first Crew challenge.

Second Sato’s Saga in Ashfall Peaks

There will be a steaming water mountain towards your right. Climb it and move left towards the first landing. Move straight and there will be another Sato’s journal. Go through it to complete the second Crew challenge.

Sato’s Cache location in Ashfall Peaks

Turn right and move along the path before turning left when you reach the wall. Sato’s cache is located at the end of that path. Open it up to complete the last Crew challenge.

Bloodsun Canyon Sato’s Saga

First Sato’s Saga in Bloodsun Canyon

Turn around and go through the large container. Jump over any obstacles that come in the way and turn left. A little further down, there is a Sato’s journal on the left. Access it to complete the first Crew challenge.

Second Sato’s Saga in Bloodsun Canyon

Proceed through the archway and jump over the right railing. When you land, there will be a Sato’s journal behind you. This is where you complete your second Crew challenge.

Sato’s Cache location in Bloodsun Canyon

Go through the archway, and around the giant structure in front of you. There will be a locked door in front of you with the switch right beside it.

Open the door and there will be a crystal mounted to a pillar right in front of you. Destroy it to reveal a small cubicle on the first floor.

There is a flight of stairs right next to the door you entered from. Ascend them to see a small power outlet in the cubicle you just opened.

Shoot at that power outlet to open another door on the right. Walkthrough the opened passage to access Sato’s cache that is lying in front of you. this completes another Crew challenge.

Obsidian Forest Sato’s Saga Crew Challenges

First Sato’s Saga in Obsidian Forest

Turn to your left to find a crate. Move-in its direction, go around it and keep moving in the same direction until you hit the cliff. Start ascending the cliff from that point and you will soon find yourself in a dimly lit passage.

Move along the passage and keep to the right. You will have to climb a few more boulders. There will be Sato’s journal on the right. It will be well lit in order for you to see. This completes the first Crew challenge.

Second Sato’s Saga in Obsidian Forest

Turn around and start descending the cliff. Keep to your right to lower your chances of falling down.

Keep moving along the cliff and there will Sato’s journal on the left towards the end of the path. This completes the second Crew challenge.

Sato’s Cache location in Obsidian Forest

You will spawn in the middle of warfare. Start moving forward and cross the bridge while shooting down any antagonists that cause a disturbance.

Move a little forward and the cache is located on the right. Guess what? Another Crew challenge completed!

Vestige Sato’s Saga Crew Challenges

First Sato’s Saga in Vestige

There will be an opening your left. Go through it and climb over the wall on the right but don’t jump over to the other side. there will be a boulder on the left end of the wall to assist your climb.

Anyways, turn right and walk on the wall until you reach a roof of some house. Keep walking in the same direction, and you will come across a wooden structure after ascending the roof.

Crouch under it from the left and jump down onto a balcony. There will be another balcony on the left. Jump over to find Sato’s journal on the left. This completes the first Crew challenge.

Second Sato’s Saga in Vestige

Jump down and while splashing over the water, move through the tunnel towards the right. There will be Sato’s journal and the last Borderlands 3 Sato’s Saga Crew Challenge right in front of you.