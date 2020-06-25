eFootball PES 2020 Update 1.12 Released, Data Pack 8.0

eFootball PES 2020 has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.12. This patch is available on PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One. You will see that eFootball PES 2020 Update 1.12 has a few minor bug fixes, but the developers also introduced Data Pack 8.0 with new/updated face models, new/updated player portraits, and new manager portraits. Below you will find the complete list of all eFootball PES 2020 Update 1.12 patch notes.

New manager portraits. Fixes: An issue occurring in Matchday Events using Preset Teams that prevents players from being set as ‘Players to Join Attack’. The issue is triggered by switching substitute players into your Starting Lineup from the Game Plan screen.

Recently, the developers also released another important patch for the game. You will find that last month’s eFootball PES 2020 Update 1.11 introduced the highly anticipated UEFA Euro 2020 DLC and all its relevant content. Something else that stood out in this patch is that the developers also added the option to select national teams as your Base Team in the game.

I remind you that PES Productions and Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 released on September 10, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.