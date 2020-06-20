Get Injustice Gods Among Us For Free Until June 25 On PC, Xbox One, PS4

If you’ve been in the market for a superhero game to tide you over until Crystal Dynamics releases their Avengers game, Warner Brothers has your back. If you’re in the fighting game scene, you can currently get Injustice Gods Among Us for free, as long as you get it before June 25.

The story of Injustice begins the story of one of the many different alternate dimensions that superhero comics, particularly the DC universe, is known for, where the Justice League has to go to an alternate dimension in order to stop an alternate version of Superman who has taken over the world under an oppressive, superhero-led government known as the Regime.

It falls to that dimension’s Batman and his Resistance, and the prime Justice League, to stop him, while a number of other DC heroes and villains also make appearances. While the game also got a sequel in 2017, right now it’s just the original Injustice Gods Among Us that’s free.

To make the deal even better, however, it’s not just the base game, it’s also the Ultimate Edition, which includes all of its DLC, including skin packs and new characters like Lobo, Batgirl, Scorpion, General Zod, the Martian Manhunter, and Zatanna.

It’s not a perfect fighting game by any stretch, but it’s by NetherRealm Studios so it at least plays competently and is a good amount of fun if you’re a fan of Mortal Kombat, even if it’s not as bloody. Being able to beat down your favorite villains with your favorite hero (or vice-versa) is also a big plus.

Once again, you’ll only be able to get Injustice Gods Among Us for free until June 25. But on the upside, you can get it on any platform, including the PC, the Xbox One, or the Playstation 4. And if you like this, maybe you can buy the sequel later.