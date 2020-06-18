In this Pokemon Sword and Shield Max Mushrooms guide, we will tell you about the locations of Max Mushrooms on the Isle of Armor; along with the name of all the Pokemon that can activate their Gigantamax form by eating Max Soup.

Pokemon Sword And Shield Isle of Armor Max Mushrooms

Max Mushrooms are used in making Max Soup that is used to unlock the Gigantamax Potential of the Pokemon.

You can find these Max mushrooms around the Isle of Armor, introduced in the latest expansion, but the Isle of Armor is not small. Your Pokemon become more powerful and get a new appearance as well.

As you progress through the main story, you must enter the Master Dojo and meet Master Mustard.

Master Mustard will assign you some trials and one of those trials will be to find the Max Mushrooms to make Max Soup.

Max Soup is a special concoction that enables the Gigantamax versions of the Pokemon.

As you start your second trial, Master Mustard will tell you to find Max Mushrooms around the Warm-up Tunnel in the Training Lowlands.

They will be in a cluster, so you don’t have to look for them in different places.

Once you have obtained the Max Mushrooms, then you have to battle your new rival and get back to Master Mustard at the Master Dojo. There you will learn to make Max Soup.

If you want more max soup, you need 3 Max Mushrooms in your inventory.

Then ask the trainer standing next to the pot in the building’s kitchen to make Max Soup for you.

You can find Max Mushrooms at Brawlers’ Cave, Forest of Focus, and the Courageous Cavern and all over the Isle of Armor and you can also find these by doing raid battles.

How to get to the Warm-up Tunnel in the Isle of Armor

You have to travel through the Forest of Focus if you want to go to the Warm-up Tunnel.

Take the right path once you are inside the Forest and take left once you find a lost Dojo member.

Take a right after crossing the bridge towards Training Lowlands. Cross the Training Lowlands to reach the Warm-up Tunnel.

Pokemon that can unlock their Gigantamax Potential by Max Soup

Not all Pokemon have the ability to unlock their Gigantamax Potential by eating Max Soup. We have listed the names of these special Pokemon below: