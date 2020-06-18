For our Mimikyu guide, we will be giving you the necessary details and instructions on How to Catch Mimikyu in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats. We should be able to help you make a clear decision regarding adding Mimikyu to your roster.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Mimikyu

Hiding behind a strange Pikachu mask, Mimikyu is definitely one of the weirder Pokemon from the franchise.

Wearing a make-shift Pikachu rag to mask its true scary form, it seeks to look a little less scary. A scary yet formidable foe.

Mimikyu in Pokemon Sword and Shield can be a helpful asset to your team, considering it’s weak to only a few selected types, while being strong against a number of other Pokemon that we’ll be discussing in this guide.

Mimikyu Locations

Bridge Field – Mimikyu can be found in Bridge Field wandering around. You can capture it in this area at a pretty high level of 50. Make sure you’ve grinded enough up until this point before you go off getting yourself one from this area.

Giant’s Mirror – You can find Mimikyu in the tall grass as a random encounter in Giant’s Mirror. The chance to encounter Mimikyu is 3%, and the level at which you’ll be finding it is considerably lower compared to Bridge Field, it’ll be between 26 to 28.

Evolution

Mimikyu does not evolve in the current generation.

Mimikyu Abilities

For Mimikyu, after it takes damage once, its costume will waiver a bit, enabling it to use the Disguise ability, which will protect it from an attack only once per battle.

Mimikyu Weaknesses and Strengths

Since Mimikyu is a Ghost and Fairy-type, be cautious when pitting it against Ghost, and Steel-type Pokemon.

However, Mimikyu will be able to deal a decent amount of damage against Ghost, Psychic, Fighting, Dragon, and Dark-type Pokemon.

Mimikyu Stats

