PS5 Pre-Order Now Available At Play Asia For $699.99

Everyone is now waiting for the price of PlayStation 5. While Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn’t confirmed anything officially yet, Play Asia has listed the price of PlayStation 5 to be $699.9. As some of you might know, Playasisa has been around for a while so the listed PS5 pre-order could very well be valid. And on the contrary, it could very well be a placeholder.

However, there is a always a chance of it being a mistake and if that happens, we will sure update you on that. Following is the list of PS5 features the Playasisa store page:

CPU: x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2”

GPU: AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine

Ray Tracing Acceleration

SSD Storage System

“Tempest” 3D AudioTech

Backwards compatibility with PS4 games and PSVR hardware

Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)

Haptic Technology

Adaptive Triggers

It’s worth mentioning here that the console that has been listed is the one with the Blu-Ray disc drive. This could mean that the PS5 digital edition may come at a cheaper price. The PS5 pre-order page also has the Dualsense controllers for sale. The price of each controller has been listed to be $79.99. Sadly, the store listing doesn’t tell us about the PS5 headphone price or the media remote Sony showed for the PlayStation 5.

Hype train for Sony’s next console has left the station as the company revealed the PS5 design with a lot of new games. Bluepoint Games’ Demon’s Souls Remake, Spider-Man Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 are a few highlights among many games Sony showed at its reveal event.

Fans are excited enough that they are already quite eager to pre-order PlayStation 5 Miles Morales edition and a lot of cool concepts have already made their way online. We are pretty sure that Sony will eventually reveal the special editions for the PlayStation 5 soon.

For now, if you are feeling adventurous enough, you can pre-order PS5 from Playasia for a price of $699.99. If anything changes, there will obviously be refunds or they won’t deduct the price until the console also goes on sale officially.