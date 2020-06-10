No Man’s Sky Update 2.50 Announced, Crossplay And Game Pass

A brand new patch will release tomorrow for Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky. Take note that this patch will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Their latest patch, No Man’s Sky Update 2.50, finally introduces crossplay and the game will release on Game Pass for Xbox One and Windows 10 players. Something else in this patch is that they re-enabled voice chat on PS4. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding No Man’s Sky Update 2.50.

No Man’s Sky is now available in the Windows Store and is on Game Pass for Xbox One and Windows 10 players. Cross-Platform Multiplayer: Replaced the entire network backend, so that players can now make multiplayer connections across all platforms.

Players from your own platform are identified by your platform’s icon. Players from another platform are identified by a controller icon. NMS Friends: When face-to-face with another player, a quick interaction has been added to smoothly create a new group or invite new players to your existing group.

No Man’s Sky Friends can be managed on a new screen available from the Network Options page. Chat Options: Re-enabled Voice Chat on PS4.

An interesting question most people always want to know when it comes to No Man’s Sky: How big is No Man’s Sky? According to the official wiki page on Gamepedia, the entire world holds 255 different galaxies, which are composed of around 3 to 4 billion territories, each of which consist of more than 122 and up to hundreds of different star systems.

All star systems feature from 1-6 planets and moons, and each one usually has a single space station. Here you will find the complete list of all No Man’s Sky Update 2.50, Crossplay and Game Pass patch notes. I remind you that Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky released on Aug 9, 2016 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.