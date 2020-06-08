Gran Turismo 7 At PS5 Reveal Event Hinted

We might just be finding out about the first console seller for PS5 and it is none other than Gran Turismo 7. A new trademark filed in Argentina on June 4th points to it being in development, a date that still haunts us. Will we see the game get an announcement at the imminent Playstation 5 reveal event?

As you might already know Sony Interactive Entertainment was planning to host a reveal event for the announcement of PS5. The date was initially June 4th but saw a cancellation for support to the #blacklivesmatter cause. As a result, plans fell short for the upcoming console. Even so, a trademark filed in Argentina foresees the release of Gran Turismo 7 for PS5. The date of the trademark registration was June 4th.

Our minds go to Sony mistakenly not postponing all trademark registrations after the event cancelation. There are three trademarks in total regarding the news. The first is under the name “GRAN TURISMO” and was filed by Sony Interactive Entertainment on June 4th.

The same goes for the other two, one including the Gran Turismo logo and the Polyphony Digital logo.

This lowkey confirms the existence of a new Gran Turismo title even if its name isn’t exactly what we thought it would. We already know that Polyphony intends to raise the in-game FPS by a significant amount. This means that they won’t be keeping 8K resolution a priority before framerates. This is a pattern that Codemasters is doing too with Dirt 5 and is the new standard for racing games.

We can’t really know if Sony will indeed announce Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 during the reveal event or not. However, it does seem like the perfect opening title for the next-gen console. Now, if we could have Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and a new Uncharted, we’d be more than content.