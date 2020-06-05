Is Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning Coming to Nintendo Switch?

The rumors have finally been officially confirmed: Kingdoms of Amalur is back. The game, now entitled Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, will be coming out on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC this summer. But will there also be a Switch port? We can’t really say for sure at the moment.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning originally came out in 2012, and seemed to have all the makings of a dream team game. Acclaimed fantasy author R.A. Salvatore created the world, Todd McFarlane did the game’s artwork, and Grant Kirkhope did the music. However, it was not to be.

While the game did get positive reviews on release, it was also highly polarizing, split between those who thought the game was a masterpiece and others who thought it too generic. While sales were good, eventually reaching 1.2 million, the expense meant it needed 3 million to break even.

The game bombing shuttered 38 Studios, but THQ Nordic picked up the license, and so we have Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning coming back for a second try over the summer. As 38 Studios closed after the game’s failure, Kaiko will be taking over, as they’ve previously worked on Darksiders remasters.

But as for being able to come out on the Switch, it doesn’t seem likely at this point. The remaster has only been announced for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC. When asked about the possibility of a Nintendo Switch port, a THQ Nordic representative said he couldn’t comment on it, and that the Switch was a very unique system and very limited.

Considering many other Triple-A third-party games have to be downgraded graphically in order to fit on the Switch when they’re ported to it, it might be that THQ Nordic isn’t willing to take that graphical hit in order to get Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning onto the Switch.

However, the Switch has also had a number of other high-profile Triple-A ports on it that were graphically intense games, so we shouldn’t count Amalur out just yet. It may take a while, but we may still get a port of the game for the Nintendo Switch.

We can, however, still expect for the game to come to other major platforms sometime in August, with not only the full base game but also all of its DLC packaged along with it.