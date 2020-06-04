PES 2020 Update 1.11 Released, Euro 2020 DLC

PES Productions and Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that PES 2020 Update 1.11 introduces the Euro 2020 DLC and relevant content. Something else that stands out in this patch is that the developers added the option to select national teams as your Base Team. Below you will find the complete list of all PES 2020 Update 1.11 patch notes.

Official UEFA EURO 2020™ license added along with several new cinematics and animations.

New stadiums, including Wembley Stadium and Gazprom Arena.

UEFA EURO 2020™ added to Cup Mode which is part of the Euro 2020 DLC.

UEFA EURO 2020™ added to Master League and Become a Legend.

UEFA EURO 2020™ added to Local Match mode.

Official UEFA EURO 2020™ match ball added.

New season data for Campeonato AFP PlanVital (Chile) implemented.

Updated club team strips.

Updated national team strips.

Updated club team emblems.

New/updated face models thanks to this PES 2020 patch.

New/updated player portraits.

New manager portraits.

Updated player names.

myClub: Added the option to select national teams as your Base Team.

myClub: An issue that caused the incorrect Team Strength values to be displayed in the Squad List for all teams that include players from the Iconic Moment Series. This issue was triggered by using a Matchday team that differs from your Base Team.

myClub: An issue where the Team Strength Level filter for matchmaking in Ranked Matches did not work correctly. This issue was triggered by switching to a normal squad from a Club Edition Squad that differed from your Base Team.

An issue which sometimes causes lofted passes kicked with a full power gauge to fall short of their target when using Manual Controls.

A variety of minor adjustments have been made to each mode to improve the overall gaming experience.

A while ago, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that PES 2020 Update 1.09 has some new updates, additions, and various fixes. Something else that stands out in this patch is that there are new and updated Strips and face models thanks to the latest Data Pack 5.

I remind you that PES Productions and Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 released on September 10, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.