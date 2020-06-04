The Outer Worlds Nintendo Switch Graphics Comparison, Good Enough?

The Outer Worlds Nintendo Switch port is supposed to be releasing tomorrow, and if you were thinking about getting on the Switch then IGN has released a video to let you know the graphical differences between the Switch port of the game and how it looks on a high-end PC.

The video that compares the two versions graphically goes through a number of various clips that help to show off the game throughout its four and a half minute runtime. Lighting, explosions, landscapes, and more are all shown off to showcase their differences.

It’s obvious from the beginning that the PC version of the game is better, having greater lighting and explosion effects, more detailed landscape shots, and apparently better AI to boot. However, that’s fairly obvious when you put it up against the much less powerful Switch.

You can definitely see the differences between the two with the side-by-side comparison of the Outer Worlds Nintendo Switch port and the PC version. PC version has more effects (mist on the ground in the mornings, the background blurring out when talking to NPCs), though that’s not to say the Switch version is all bad.

Even if the actual Switch version isn’t as detailed as the PC version, it still looks very good. The lighting is fine and the resolution is still good on characters and guns. The framerate is also lower, but that’s also to be expected.

Various other high-profile open-world games have also made their way to the Switch before, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Assassin’s Creed 3. With such enormous and graphically intensive games, of course the Switch version will look worse in order to fit within the console’s capabilities.

If graphics and whatnot don’t bother you, you can buy the Outer Worlds Nintendo Switch port when it comes out tomorrow. If you’re still not sure, you can watch the graphical comparison video here.