Resident Evil 3 Remake Update 1.04 Is Out, Bug Fixes

A brand new patch released for Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 Remake. Take note that this patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Their latest patch, Resident Evil 3 Remake Update 1.04, is quite a small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note. The download and install size on PlayStation 4 is around 500 MB, but can differ depending on the platform you are using. Below you will find the complete list of all Resident Evil 3 Remake Update 1.04 patch notes.

Bug Fixes.

In other news, one of the best things that RE2 Remake brought with it was the huge number of mods designed to replace Mr. X with other characters, which at prior might seem less threatening, but that curiously ended up becoming true nightmares within the setting of the game. Luckily or unfortunately the community has not limited itself to the previous installment of the zombie saga and continues to create mods for Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Nemesis, the quintessential villain of both RE3 and this remake, has been replaced this time by another terrifying character: Shrek. The green ogre from the Dreamworks movie saga has taken on the role of RE3 Remake’s deadly enemy thanks to a modder, who has decided, for some reason, that integrating him into the game was a good idea.

The result, as you can see in the video below, is a very well achieved nightmare; Although the villagers and soldiers of Far Far Away see him as a hellish creature who wants to devour his children, we, the spectators, have always had a very different vision of him: that of an affable and affectionate hero. Until now.

I remind you that Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 Remake released on April 3, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.