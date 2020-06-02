Sony Japan’s AAA “RaySpace” Game Rumored For PlayStation 5 Reveal

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s first-party Japan Studio has been presumed to be working on an ambitious triple-a project set in space for the past six years at least. That same project has now apparently crossed over to the next generation and will be announced exclusively for PlayStation 5 when Sony finally reveals the new console.

A lengthy post on NeoGAF recalls that Sony filed a trademark for something called “RaySpace” back in 2017. The trademark was believed to be the “unnamed space game” of Japanese developer Tsutomu Kouno which was leaked way back in 2014. The same leaker also listed God of War, Days Gone, and The Last of Us Part 2; all of which were verified down the road. The leaker in question had previously correctly claimed the remake of Shadow of the Colossus as well, further adding credibility to their sources.

RaySpace, or whatever Japan Studio is working on behind the scenes, remains to be a rumor for the time being but the amount of breadcrumbs are all leading towards home. In recent weeks, substantial noise has been made over a potential soft-reboot of Silent Hill by Japan Studio. The main source behind the Silent Hill rumor, also proven to have a credible history, has now claimed a second “secret” project in the works at Japan Studio that will be revealed soon.

As for why RaySpace was never canned in all of these years, it is being presumed that Sony forced developers to carry over in-development projects to PlayStation 5. Horizon Zero Dawn 2 for example; instead of releasing the sequel on PlayStation 4 in the last years of the console generation, Sony had Guerrilla Games shift focus to the next generation. RaySpace could have been dragged alongside as well

Furthermore, both Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and RaySpace are expected to be announced when Sony finally reveals PlayStation 5. The much-awaited reveal event was scheduled for the next couple of days. However, as an act of respecting the ongoing protests and riots in the United States, Sony decided to delay the livestream. Sony will relay the new dates and schedules when the company feels the time is right for its next-generation reveal.

Guerrilla Games for one has already been teasing something special for fans at the reveal.