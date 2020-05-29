New Update Brings Modern Warfare Warzone Duos Mode

A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has brought a new Warzone update that players will likely want to undertake with their most trusted friend. The new Warzone Duos mode is finally here, after a number of other different team modes have already been made available in the game.

Various other Warzone modes that had previously been made included quads, trios, and solo modes, but now the gang is all here and you can pick your most trusted buddy to come along with you and try and win in Warzone. The update rolls out today for all platforms.

However, that’s not the only thing that’s been added in the update, either. Various other buffs have been added too, so you can get Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and 2X Tier Progression from playing the game’s multiplayer. All of this will be available through June 2.

It’s likely that Modern Warfare Warzone duos mode is being added and all of this experience is being offered because this is the very last weekend of Season 3, and Season 4 will start next week. Season 4 will have new maps, new operators, and a new battle pass along with it.

While we don’t know about anything that will be happening in that season, we might see more classic maps being revealed and brought over to Modern Warfare, a reboot of the original Modern Warfare series. Previous seasons have brought other over popular maps from the original games as well.

So, if you’ve been waiting for a good opportunity to try and get a lot of experience for both your weapons and your ranking in Call of Duty, this weekend might be the best time to do it, especially given that the Modern Warfare Warzone duos update has also been implemented across every one of the game’s platforms.