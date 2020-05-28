Minecraft Dungeons isn’t the same Minecraft we all know and love; instead, it’s now an amazing isometric dungeon crawler with gameplay elements that sets itself apart from others in the genre. Getting used to this new gameplay can take a while so we prepared these Minecraft Dungeons Tips and Tricks to help out.
Minecraft Dungeons Tips and Tricks
Whether you’re a seasoned player of dungeon crawlers like Diablo or a newbie to the genre, our guide offers some great tips and tricks to help you get started and get the most out of this game.
Here are some tips and tricks for MC Dungeons that will help out in the long run
- Learn the difference between story and secret levels. You will find secret levels with the story levels and story levels will be planned out and have concrete layouts, unlike secret levels.
- You have the option to switch the difficulty of the levels from the map screen. If you choose a higher difficulty level then you will get more rewards out of that level and if a level is too difficult for you, consider dropping the difficulty.
- The golden emblem on your screen will help you find your way if you are lost.
- The map shows you the number of chests and secrets a specific area has in the game.
- Exploring is key. Find as many levels as you can by going into all the houses and caves you find in the game.
- If there is a question mark in front of the levels it means that there are more gears and artifacts left to be collected in that level.
- Keep checking your map in order to find secret areas. Use the tab key to turn the map overlay off and on.
- Killing animals in the game can get you healing items, so it might be worth taking some down when you’re low
- Use arrows to disperse a group of enemies and then charge onto them.
- If you fall off a level, it will take away a quarter of your health but you will respawn.
- You can carry multiple packs of TNT and for indefinite periods as they will be floating on your head in stacks and you should use them when needed for a bunch of enemies.
- Kill the enchanter first as they help the other enemies buff up. Taking it out first will help you take other enemies out easily.
- Press the right mouse button to charge the bow and in case of a controller the right trigger and then to fire the arrow, release it.
- More enchantment slots are better even if it means compromising on the level a bit.
- You can get more emeralds for the gear that you don’t like by trading it.
- You can create a better item by salvaging all the other items in a build and it would be a good idea.
- You would be able to shackle your enemies more often by having chains on your melee weapon.
- Get artifacts that work well with your equipment and you will be able to benefit from the enchantments.
- You can spend some emeralds to get the blacksmith to craft items for you which can sometimes turn out to be unique.
- Try to get deals from the wandering trader as they can be pretty great sometimes