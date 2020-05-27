In Minecraft Dungeons, there is no proper class system, letting players pick and choose different and unique weapons to make their own builds to their heart’s desire. This Minecraft Dungeons Best Builds guide we will list different item builds that you can use to mow down all the monster hordes you will face in your playthrough.

Minecraft Dungeons Best Builds

While at low difficulties, it might seem as if any weapon can make quick work of the enemies in Minecraft Dungeons. However, when you reach high difficulty missions or are repeating missions for better loot, you need specialized builds.

Below we have compiled some of the best builds to help your dungeon running adventure. Having a unique weapon at your disposal can ensure your enemies don’t stand a chance.

Barbarian Build: High DPS

The high DPS Gauntlet build requires specific enchantments to work. If you get your hands on the enchantments, you will be dealing very high damage to the enemies. This build consists of the following.

Melee weapon: Gauntlets/Pickaxes

Melee weapon enchantments: Weakening, and Critical Hit

Ranged weapon: Any Scatter Crossbow.

Ranged weapon enchantments: Multishot, Bonus Fire, and Fuse Bolt

Armor: Evocation Robe

Armor enchantments: Cool Down x2, and Protection

Artifacts: Firework Arrows, Wind Horn, and Death Cap Mushroom

This build will allow you to use Death Cap mushroom again and again without cooldown because of the Evocation robe’s cooldown ability and enchantments.

Warlock: Soul Mage Build

The Soul mage build uses soul items in the build which allows you to harvest souls from the enemies. This build aims to keep your health as high as possible and also provides high defensive stats so that you do not take much damage.

Melee weapon: Soul Knife

Melee weapon enchantments: Leeching, Echo, and Weakening

Ranged weapon: Soul Crossbow

Ranged weapon enchantments: Multishot, Infinity, and Piercing

Armor: Soul Robe

Armor enchantments: Health Synergy, Fire Trail, and Potion Barrier

Artifacts: Death Cap Mushroom, Corrupted Beacon or Lightning Rod, and Soul Healer

Ranger: Firework Build

The firework ranger build aims to reduce cooldowns and buff the artifacts used in the build. The firework arrows artefact provides explosive arrows to your ranger and deals damage to big group of enemies.

Melee weapon: Great Hammer, Axe or Claymore.

Melee weapon enchantments: Chains, Committed, and Freezing

Ranged weapon: Scatter Crossbow or unique ranged weapon with Multiple projectiles.

Ranged weapon enchantments: Multishot, Fuse Bolt, and Accelerate/Rapid Fire

Armor: Hunter’s Armor/Evocation Robe

Armor enchantments: Cool Down, Snowball, and Swiftfooted

Artifacts: Firework Arrows, Shock Powder, and Death Cap Mushroom

Spellcaster: Soul Reaper Build

This build is more prevalent in the early game. You can create this build easily as many items in it are easily obtainable. This build revolves around collecting souls of enemies and dealing high AOE damage. Soul robe and Soul Knife double your soul collection rate.

Melee weapon: Soul Knife/ Frost Scythe

Melee weapon enchantments: Leeching, Echo, and Weakening

Ranged weapon: Feral Soul Crossbow/ Bow with Soul gathering

Ranged weapon enchantments: Multishot, Infinity, and Piercing

Armor: Soul Robe/ Grim Armor

Armor enchantments: Harvester, Soul Healer, Torment Quiver

Paladin Build

The paladin is a tough defender build. Its main purpose is to support the other players on the frontline while tanking mobs and vanquishing the undead.

Melee weapon: Great Hammer/ Claymores

Melee weapon enchantments: Fire Aspect, Unchanting, Smiting

Ranged weapon: Crossbow

Ranged weapon enchantments: Smiting, Unchanting

Armor: Mercenary/ Reinforced armor

Armor enchantments: Burning, Wind Horn, Totem of Shielding and Regeneration

Artifacts: Wind Horn, Iron Hide Amulet

Healer Build

A healer is an integral part of the team. It provides support to the team like paladin. Its job is to make sure health of others doesn’t fall down to critical level.

Melee weapon: Pickaxes/ Glaives

Melee weapon enchantments: Radiance

Ranged weapon: Crossbow

Ranged weapon enchantments: Radiance Shot

Armor: Wolf Armor

Armor enchantments: Surprise Gift, Cool Down, Food Reserves

Artifacts: Totem of Regeneration, Totem of Shielding, Shock Powder, Soul Healer

Rogue Build

The rogue build is for when you want to be all sneaky, backstabbing enemies for those massive critical hit procs.