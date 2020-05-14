The Coalition Is Eager To Show Unreal Engine 5 On Xbox Series X

The Coalition, the developers behind the new trilogy of Gears of War games, are apparently quite eager to not only get their hands on the Xbox Series X, but also Unreal Engine 5, which Epic Games debuted today to a great deal of excitement from both developers and gamers alike.

The Gears of War series, from the original series way back in 2006 all the way up to Gears of War 5 back in 2019, has always used the Unreal Engine for its games, from Unreal Engine 3 to Unreal Engine 4. With a new engine becoming available soon, Gears of War 6 will undoubtedly look amazing.

While we haven’t seen how the engine will run on the Xbox Series X yet (since Epic Games is in a marketing deal with Sony that caused them to debut the engine on that console), considering the Series X is more powerful than the Playstation 5, Unreal Engine 5 may look just as good, if not even better.

Tim Sweeney had previously said that the reason the Playstation 5 looked so good with Unreal Engine 5 (which was running reportedly on a Playstation 5 devkit) was because of the way its architecture relied on its internal solid state drive, so Unreal Engine 5 on Xbox Series X will probably look just as good.

Of course, we have no idea of how Unreal Engine 5 will look on an actual game until a Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X game is developed with it. While this will likely happen with Gears of War 6, we have no idea when that’s coming out and the Playstation 5 hasn’t had any games showcased for it yet.

Either way, considering The Coalition’s work on the Gears of War series, along with any other games that they might want to make later, hopefully they really are able to show off the power of Unreal Engine 5 on Xbox Series X. You can watch the demo of the engine here.