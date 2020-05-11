Gamedec Interview – Cyberpunk 2077 Connection, Progression System, Combat, Replay Value

Gamedec appears to have more similarities with Disco Elysium than Cyberpunk 2077 in terms of overall gameplay and functionality. However, the common cyberpunk theme does beg to question if developer Anshar Studios took any inspiration from CD Projekt Red since Gamedec went into development after Cyberpunk 2077 was announced.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, lead producer Magdalena Cielecka called Cyberpunk 2077 as a “genre-defining” game that will likely impact the cyberpunk universe for all games. That being said, it was the series of books by author Marcin S. Przybyłek — the Gamedec series — that eventually convinced Anshar Studios to create Gamedec in the end.

To be completely honest I think what resonates in our mind is the universe of Cyberpunk 2020 witch connects to the CDP Red’s upcoming title since it is genre-defining in a way. Cyberpunk 2077 was announced somewhere in 2012 so we’ve known about even before Gamedec was in the conception phase, but the decision to create Gamedec was somehow affected by that in any way. Our main inspiration is a series of books under the same title, written by Marcin S. Przybyłek (who also became part of the development team). Gamedecverse is a cyberpunk/solarpunk setting with first book of the series written in 2004. Many people on the team read Gamedec and they were hyped when the idea of making a game in that universe became possible.

Gamedec is a single-player cyberpunk isometric role-playing game where the detective protagonist has to solve crimes inside virtual worlds. Much like Disco Elysium, the ultimate objectives will be kept secret, only to be revealed as more cases are solved. Also like Disco Elysium, there will be no combat system, at least not in the traditional sense.

There is no combat system as such in Gamedec. That doesn’t mean there won’t be any violence or alternative ways to hurt people – there will be plenty! Just not in a straightforward way.

Gamedec will expectedly offer about ten hours of gameplay but with a high replay value based on the many professions and abilities that directly play a role in the detective work of every case. Experimentation is the key here and players will probably opt for multiple playthroughs to try solve a case in different ways.

Our progression system is based on set of aspects that you gain while playing and professions that you unlock with specific aspects. They will have a great impact on how you can handle the case and on the number of possible conclusions you can choose from in your deductions. If you were to deliberately ignore buying professions whatsoever you would still be able to see the game through but with deplorable effects.

Gamedec is planned for release on PC in fall 2020, a month or two after Cyberpunk 2077. Cielecka noted that the close release windows will unlikely affect both games as they are targeting different audiences. Anshar Studios also expects not just cyberpunk fans to give Gamedec a try.

I believe fans of the cyberpunk genre will find something for themselves in both titles, but I wouldn’t say that those diehard fans are the only people interested in Gamedec.

Anshar Studios is considering a release on consoles as well but will refrain from making any guarantees until Gamedec has landed safely on PC.