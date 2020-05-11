Current-Gen Mafia 2 Port May Be Coming After Game Rated For Consoles

The Brazil Ratings Board has apparently given a rating to Mafia 2 for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Google Stadia, hinting very strongly at the possibility that we may be getting a current-gen Mafia 2 port for those consoles. Nothing is confirmed yet though, so we’ll have to wait and see.

This isn’t the first ratings board that’s brought this up, either. The Korean and Taiwanese ratings boards have also rated the game, even labelling it “Mafia 2: Definitive Edition”, definitely pointing out that this, if it exists, is a remaster.

Mafia 2 originally came out for the Xbox 360, PC, and Playstation 3 back in 2010, and got positive reviews, particularly for its story. At the same time, the open-world aspect of the game was criticized for being too linear.

A sequel to the game, Mafia 3, came out back in 2016, but unlike its predecessor received mixed reviews due to technical issues and some gameplay mechanics, likely due to the switch in developers (2 was developed by 2K Czech, while 3 was developed by Hangar 13).

Either way, if a remastered current-gen Mafia 2 port is coming at some point, hopefully 2K Czech, or whoever is going to be working on it (likely Hangar 13), will be able to emphasize the game’s good pints while also improving its less well-regarded ones.

Even if a port may seem rather late to the party, especially considering that the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 are supposed to be coming out at the end of this year, though this may be one of the many games that will be available on both generations.

However, again, we still don’t know if this is even legitimate. We’ll likely have to wait until 2K Games actually says something about it, which means waiting for the studio to post a video at one of the many online events coming in place of E3 2020, which was cancelled earlier this year.

If a current-gen Mafia 2 port actually is on the way, hopefully it will be even better than the game was the first time.