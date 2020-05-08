Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.3.0 Released, Various Bug Fixes

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord has received some important updates in the form of Update e1.3.0. This patch is now available on PC. You will see that with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.3.0, the developers made various important bug fixes. Something else is that they fixed a rare crash that occurred when initialising the final phase of the main storyline for Imperial supporters.

This is the prequel to the Mount & Blade saga, the new action, role-playing, and diplomacy video game by TaleWorlds. This game aims to be the largest realistic fantasy medieval world ever designed on PC. With a new and more detailed three-dimensional graphic aspect and new game options, this second part will take us 200 years before the original and will tell us the story of the fall of the Calradian Empire from the first title. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.3.0.

Fixed a beta exclusive issue where newly created characters and other objects could get mixed up with each other. This created instability & possibly crashes. It was also responsible for broken companions and encyclopedia problems. The fix does not recover broken beta save games, but it should resolve the issue for new games. You can test this by checking if newly created characters or other objects have their own appropriate encyclopedia pages instead of another character’s or object’s page.

Fixed a rare crash that occurred when initialising the final phase of the main storyline for Imperial supporters.

Fixed a crash that occurred when choosing the “Try to get away” option in an encounter.

Fixed a Save & Load related crash that occurred when entering the training field with a companion thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Some lords were losing all their money and then starving. This was due to fortification taxes being too low, they have been increased by 25%. Also, NPC clan leaders now react faster to losing money and reduce their garrison sizes before going bankrupt.

Council of Commons policy effect was 1 influence per notable in the settlement, it is now 0.1 influence per notable. Also, +1 militia effect per notable is removed.

There was no waiting time after captured lords were released; they were spawning at the next daily tick, now they spawn at least 2 days later.

Lords spawn with 10% of their party size filled instead of 25%

Owners now calculate their settlements’ values more conservatively thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch. If there was any hostile action to their fiefs their defence score grew significantly and they and they would go directly there to help. This negatively affected all AI score calculation systems. Additionally, there were other mechanics using this value that were also affected negatively.

There was a relation penalty if a settlement was lost between the owner of that settlement and their king. It was settlement value / 20K, now it is square root value of settlement value / 100K, (nearly 10x reduced). For example, for losing a castle with an estimated value of 600K, the lost relation was 30 previously, now it is 3. This was causing big relation drops when a settlement was lost and which in turn caused clans to defect because of this loss in relation.

An influence penalty has been added for if a settlement is lost (25 for a castle, 50 for a town).

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from receiving a relation benefit after helping a lord they had met previously thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Cavalry advantage in simulations is reduced to 20% from 30%

Mercenary groups in taverns have increased in size (2x) and their average level has increased.

When a smelted item had a modifier, the wrong item could be removed from the inventory. It could also create instability in the inventory. This was fixed.

Fixed a rare crash that occurred when initializing the final phase of the main storyline for Imperial supporters.

Fixed a crash that occurred when choosing the “Try to get away” option in an encounter

Here you will find the complete list of all Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.3.0 patch notes. I remind you that TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released as an early access title on March 30, 2020 for PC.