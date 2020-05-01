Crate Entertainment Talks About Grim Dawn 2 Plans

Grim Dawn has enjoyed a phenomenal post-release support in the past few years but even with an abundance of content, players have been wondering if a sequel will potentially see the light of day in the near future. The good news is that Grim Dawn 2 is now under consideration. The bad news is that the wait will be long.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, game designer Kamil “Zantai” Marczewski assured that Grim Dawn will continue to receive updates and content releases. That being said, developer Crate Entertainment has started thinking about the future and that includes Grim Dawn 2.

Forgotten Gods was released last year and we continue to provide regular updates and content releases. Patch v1.1.7.0 is on the way with over 30 brand new items and a lengthy list of changes to improve build variety! Beyond that, we’re taking some time to think about what we want to do with a sequel [Grim Dawn 2].

In addition, Marczewski confirmed that Crate Entertainment has been working on multiple new projects. However, none of those include Grim Dawn 2. The developer appears to be at the conceptual phase of development and while a sequel is being considered, actual development of Grim Dawn 2 has not begun.

We are currently developing several new titles, so the team is staying busy! Grim Dawn is obviously very dear to us, so while we are thinking about Grim Dawn 2, development has not started. We look forward to returning to the world of Cairn!

Marczewski also reminded that Crate Entertainment had only a couple of full-time employees back in 2009 when development of Grim Dawn originally started. There are around a dozen staffers working right now, an expansion that materialized right after Grim Dawn was released in 2016.

In other words, even if Grim Dawn 2 goes into full development straight away, a release can possibly not be expected anytime soon. Crate Entertainment will likely take a few years before making any announcements or reveals for the potential sequel.

Grim Dawn has received two major expansion packs since release. The Crucible, a new game mode, went live in the first year of launch. Ashes of Malmouth and The Forgotten Gods then followed in 2017 and 2019 respectively, opening doors to a ton of new content over the presiding base adventures.