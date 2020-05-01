Animal Crossing New Horizons May Day Guide

Starting from today, the Animals Crossing: New Horizons May Day Event has begun! It’s a 7-day event lasting from May 1st to 7th and involves a venture into a deserted island. In this guide, we will explain the entirety of May Day event in ACNH.

Animal Crossing New Horizons May Day

To take part in May Day celebrations, you need a ticket. Once you start the May Day event, you’ll have to solve a maze in exchange for handsome rewards.

How to get the May Day ticket

To get the ticket and begin your May Day tour, you have to head over to Resident Services and speak to Tom Nook.

Aside from explaining that this May Day event is, a reward for the players who have shown great diligence in taking care of their island, Tom will inform you that Orville has your May Day ticket at the airport.

Head over to the airport and after a little chit chat with Orville, hit the options, “I’d like to fly” and “Use May Day ticket” anytime between May 1st to May 7th, whenever you’re ready.

Remember that it’s a one-time ride so use this opportunity wisely and make it count.

May Day Tour

Once you’ve decided to use your May Day ticket, you have to hand over all your belongings to Orville at the airport and begin your journey to the deserted island empty-handed.

When you’re on the island, you’ll meet Wilbur who will explain to you that this island is a giant maze that you have to figure out on your own.

Since you will arrive on the island with empty pockets, you’ll have no help whatsoever during the whole tour except.

The only tool at your disposal will be Rescue Services via your phone to move you back to the landing pier for you to start over in case you get stuck.

After resolving the May Day maze, you’ll get to select Bell Vouchers as a reward.

However, the standout prize is the Rover’s Briefcase, which you get by completing the ultimate goal of this limited-time tour – finding and talking to Rover, a special guest.

Your earned Bell Vouchers and Rover’s Briefcase will be mailed to you at home.

You can either exchange the Bell Vouchers or redeem them for 3,000 bells each by selling them to Tommy and Timmy at Nook’s Cranny.