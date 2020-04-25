XCOM Chimera Squad Agent Roles Guide

XCOM Chimera Squad does things a bit different and instead of random soldiers, you get to control a number of unique agents with personalities, special abilities and more. In this guide, we will go over all these characters and explain XCOM Chimera Squad Agent Roles.

XCOM Chimera Squad Agent Roles

You can use these different Agents to make up your team in Chimera Squad.

Each one has a dramatically different role that you can use to your advantage in battles and abilities that you can unlock as you use them in missions.

Below are all the Chimera Squad agents, their roles in the team, and their unique abilities.

Godmother

Role: Assault/Shotgun

Base Stats

Health: 10

Mobility 12

Aim: 75

Will: 50

Dodge: 0

Crit: 15

Abilities

Scattershot: Godmother fires the shotgun in a short-range cone, damaging multiple targets. Costs two ammo.

Alpha Strike: Godmother fires the shotgun during the breach and will take her turn earlier on the timeline. Godmother also gains one bonus action on her first turn. One use per mission. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank)

Last Stand: If Godmother is unimpaired and takes enough damage to begin Bleeding out, she is instead reduced to one HP and is given a turn immediately after the current turn. One use per mission. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

Flush: Godmother takes a shot at an enemy, forcing them to reposition. The shot does no damage. One turn cooldown. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

Ventilate: Godmother fires a shotgun blast that is guaranteed to hit and destroy the target’s cover. Costs three ammo. Three turn cooldown. (Unlock at Special Agent rank)

Axiom

Roles: Defense Assault

Base Stats

Health: 11

Mobility: 12

Aim: 75

Will: 50

Dodge: 0

Crit: 15

Abilities

Smash: Axiom charges to a target and smashes down with both fists. Chance to disorientate, stun, or render unconscious. Higher rage improves the chance to apply a disabling effect.

Rage: Higher rage raises the chance of applying disabling effects with melee attacks, but also increases the risk of going berserk. Rage can be increased manually or by taking damage.

Battering Ram: Burst through a door breach point with a chance to panic nearby enemies. Panic chance increases with rage.

Blueblood

Role: Gunslinger

Base Stats

Health: 9

Mobility: 11

Aim: 80

Will: 50

Dodge: 0

Crit: 20

Abilities

Deadeye: Blueblood takes a shot with -15% aim penalty for a +50% damage boost. Does not end the turn if used as first action.

Desperado: Standard pistol fire and Deadeye cost an action and do not automatically end the turn if Agent has actions remaining.

Lancer Shot: Agent fires his Lancer Pistol at a target, ignoring cover bonuses. (Locked)

Cherub

Roles: Defense/Shield

Base Stats

Health: 10

Mobility: 10

Aim: 75

Will: 50

Dodge: 0

Crit: 15

Abilities

Kinetic Shield: Cherub places an energy shield on self or ally to prevent all damage of the next attack. Cherub gains one charge when the energy shield is destroyed. Does not automatically end the turn.

Kinetic Shield Charge: Cherub can gain up to two charges by protecting allies with Kinetic Shield. Having charge grants bonuses to several abilities.

Charged Bash: Cherub bashes an enemy with the energy shield consuming all charges. If a charge is consumed, deal damage in a cone behind the enemy. Damage increases with charge. Replaces subdue.

Phalanx: Enemies focus their fire on Cherub, ignoring all other XCOM units at this breach point. Block all damage and gain one charge point for each attack. One use per mission. (Unlocks at Deputy Agent rank)

Generator: Cherub gains one charge at the end of each encounter. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

Guard: At the end of the turn gain +1 armor, gain half-cover bonus even if flanked, and become half-cover for friendlies. Guard breaks after being attacked. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

Overload: Cherub can now store three charges and gains bonus mobility when charged. (Unlocks at Special Agent rank.

Claymore

Roles: Explosives/Breaching

Base Stats

Health: 11

Mobility: 9

Aim: 75

Will: 50

Dodge: 0

Crit: 15

Abilities

Shrapnel Bomb: Claymore throws an explosive that detonates after several turns. The explosive does not deal damage through cover and can be targeted to detonate it early. Does not end the turn if used as first action.

Concussive Charge: Claymore detonates a powerful charge, rupturing all enemies near the breach point. Usable on wall breach points. One use per mission. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank)

Patchwork

Role: Medic

Base Stats

Health: 10

Mobility: 10

Aim: 75

Will: 50

Dodge: 0

Crit: 15

Abilities

Chaining Jolt: Patchwork sends the “Gremlin” to an enemy to jolt them. Attack chains to nearby enemies. Damage is increased against robotic enemies.

Hack Door: Hack opens a door at the start of a breach.

Combat Scanners: The “Gremlin” scans the room, applying holo targeting to all enemies. Increase the squad’s aim by +15% against marked enemies. One use per mission. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank)

Voltaic Arc: The “Gremlin” shocks enemies if they move too close to Patchwork or if Patchwork moves too close to them. This attack chains to nearby enemies. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

Threat Recognition: Upgrades Combat Scanners to have one additional use per mission and grant +25 crit to all allies at the breach point. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

Reprogram: Patchwork sends the “Gremlin” to reprogram a robotic enemy and take control of them. The effect lasts for three turns. Four turn cooldown if the reprogram succeeds. One turn cooldown if the reprogram fails.

Stasis Field: Patchwork sends the “Gremlin” to place target unit into stasis for one turn. The unit cannot attack but is immune to all damage. Can be used on allies and enemies. Stasis Field has a two turn cooldown. (Unlock at Special Agent rank)

Shelter

Role: Psionics

Base Stats

Health: 9

Mobility: 10

Aim: 75

Will: 60

Dodge: 0

Crit: 15

PSI: 60

Abilities

Relocate: Shelter psionically swaps positions with the targeted enemy or ally. Does not automatically end the turn.

Dazzle: Shelter launches a Psionic Blast that disorientates all enemies near the breach point. Targeted enemy is disorientated for an extra turn. One use per mission. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank)

Terminal

Role: Medic

Base Stats

Health:10

Mobility:10

Aim: 80

Will: 50

Dodge: 0

Crit: 15

Abilities

Safeguard: Terminal sends the “Gremlin” to an ally to restore four HP, cleanse burning, acid, and poison effects, and grant 20 defence. Terminal can target herself with Safeguard. Does not automatically end the turn.

Hack Door: Hack open a door at the start of a breach.

Gremlin Stabilize: Stops an agent from bleeding out.

Refresh: Heals all allies at her breach point for two HP. One use per mission. (Unlocks at Deputy Agent rank)

Sustain: If Terminal takes enough damage to begin bleeding out, she is instead reduced to one HP and immediately enters stasis for one turn. One use per mission. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

Pin Down: Terminal shoots non-damaging suppressive fire at a target to push their turn down the timeline. Two turn cooldown. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

Cooperation: Terminal coordinates with a nearby unimpaired ally to grant them an immediate bonus action. Cooperation has a three-turn cooldown. (Unlock at Special Agent rank)

Armor System: Upgrades Safeguard to provide +1 armor to the protected unit. (Unlock choice at Senior Agent rank)

Resilience: Terminal heals up to full at the end of every encounter. (Unlock choice at Senior Agent rank)

Torque

Role: Moving Enemies/Poison

Base Stats

Health: 10

Mobility: 11

Aim: 75

Will: 50

Dodge: 20

Crit:15

Abilities

Bind: Torque wraps up an enemy, dealing damage and preventing them from acting on their turn. Bound enemies cannot be targeted by XCOM for risk of damaging Torque. Free action.

Tongue Pull: Agent shoots out their tongue to grab a unit and pull them into melee range. Can be used on enemies and allies. Some oversized targets cannot be pulled.

Poison Immunity: Torque is naturally immune to the effects of poison.

Adaptable: Torque can naturally enter through vent breach points.

Toxic Greeting: Torque spits a blast of poison at a target. The enemy will remain poisoned for two turns. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank)

Tight Squeeze: Upgrades Bind to deal more damage. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

Hard Target: Torque gains extra mobility on the first turn of every encounter and a permanent bonus to dodge. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

Poison Spit: Torque spits out a blast of poison that explodes into a deadly pool. Poisons all units in the area and does a small amount of damage on impact. Three turn cooldown. (Unlock at Special Agent rank)

Verge

Role: Psionics

Base Stats

Health: 9

Mobility: 10

Aim: 75

Will: 50

Dodge: 0

Crit: 15

Abilities

Neural Network: Verge gains +10 aim for each enemy in the Neural Network. Certain abilities will add units to the Neural Network.

Stupor: Verge psionically stuns a target for one to two actions and adds them to the Neural Network. Cannot target enemies in the Neural Network.

Battle Madness: Verge psionically attacks an enemy’s mind making them go berserk and attack a nearby target. Adds them to the Neural Network. Cannot target enemies in the Neural Network.

Levitation: Verge lifts an enemy into the air removing their cover bonuses during the breach. Levitation cancels all Alert or Aggressive enemy behaviors. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank)

Crowdsource: Verge gains +5 aim and +10 critical chance for each enemy in the Neural Network. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

Collar: Enemies in the Neural Network that would be killed are rendered unconscious instead. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

Mindflay: Verge lashes out with his mind, dealing mental damage to all enemies on the Neural Network. Damage from Mindflay will render enemies unconscious instead of killing them. (Unlock at Special Agent rank)

Zephyr

Role: Close Quarters Melee Combat

Base Stats

Health: 10

Mobility: 14

Aim: 80

Will: 50

Dodge: 0

Crit: 15

Abilities

Crippling Blow: Zephyr punches an enemy and inflicts one of several status effects. The effect is either disarm, disorient, stun or root. This attack cannot miss and will trigger momentum.

Fearless Advance: Zephyr blitzes toward an enemy and melee attacks them after the breach. This will position Zephyr near the enemy. If the enemy was alert, their alert breach action is canceled.

Momentum: Zephyr is immune to root and gains an additional move action after using Crippling Blow.

These are all the XCOM Chimera Squad Agent Roles, hopefully, this will allow you to create your combat squads with some more intel based on what the situation demands.