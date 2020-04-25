New Halo Infinite Details Revealed Through Toy Leaks

Even though Microsoft is being fairly mum on any sort of Halo Infinite details, a number of leaked toys have apparently given us at least some information about the game. Apparently, Brutes will be returning to the series, and they might even be from the Banished, from Halo Wars 2.

While obviously nothing is confirmed yet, the toys were revealed in a now-deleted tweet that was quickly posted to ResetEra along with the pictures in it. The Brutes there don’t appear to be wearing Banished armor, but the armor does look similar.

The Brutes haven’t been seen in a Halo game since Halo Wars 2, and haven’t been in a mainline Halo game since Halo Reach all the way back in 2010. While they’ve appeared in expanded universe materials like comics and books since then, if they’re getting new toys they might very well reappear in Halo Infinite.

We haven’t really gotten any sort of Halo Infinite details that might tell us what the game will be like, but we do know a few things about it, such as that Master Chief’s armor design will be returning to the style of Halo 2 and Halo 3, and that splitscreen will also be making a return. Forge will also be coming to the game.

One of the other toys spotted alongside Brute figures is a new suit of SPARTAN armor, the Gungnir suit. Named after the spear of the Norse god Odin, we might be getting new armor customization options in a similar vein to previous Halo games for multiplayer.

The toys are each also wielding brand new weapons, including what appears to be a grenade launcher pistol for the Spartan and a new Brute weapon that looks somewhat like a rail gun. Hopefully whenever we end up learning more Halo Infinite details, we’ll be learning a lot more about the game, too.

Halo Infinite still has no definite release date other than a confirmation that it will be available on the Xbox Series X, but hopefully we don’t have much longer to wait for it.