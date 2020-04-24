Phil Spencer Says Xbox Series X Games Will Be Presented Imminently

A recent Twitter exchange between a fan and Xbox boss Phil Spencer has ended with him saying that Xbox Series X games will be presented imminently, and hopefully we don’t have much longer to wait. Considering we’ve known the specs of the console for a while now, hopefully it’s soon.

Even though both the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X will be coming out at the end of this year, we haven’t heard very much about games when it comes to either one of them, only really making assumptions on each console.

The Playstation 5, in addition to re-releases of various generation-ending games like The Last Of Us 2 and others, might for instance get Sucker Punch’s upcoming action game Ghost of Tsushima, while Microsoft will likely get Cyberpunk 2077 on the Xbox Series X as well as the Xbox One.

It’s likely that for a good while after each console comes out that the transitionary period will cause games to release for both the current generation and the new ones, though that may be sped up some since both companies have claimed that all of their previous games will run on the new consoles through backwards compatibility.

One of the Xbox One’s flaws was also a lack of exclusive games, so if the Xbox Series X games turn out to be exclusives, and look good to boot, they may be able to widen the lead over Playstation that started with the gap between their specifications.

Spencer said in his tweet that a big part of Xbox’s marketing strategy for the Xbox Series X was transparency and authenticity in the advertisements for the console. But, once the ads are done, the focus will be on Xbox Series X games, and he says that won’t be a long wait.

Hopefully, considering Xbox hinted that something big was coming next week, we’ll be seeing at least some kind of announcement about games.