Destiny 2 Guardian Games Void Feast Bounty Guide

In 2020 Guardian Games, Void Feast is one of the most confusing bounties as its description is not easily understood by the players and they get confused about how to actually complete it. This guide will be covering all the details on Destiny 2 Guardian Games Void Feast Bounty to help you complete it.

Destiny 2 Guardian Games Void Feast Bounty

As the description for the Void Feast bounty states:

“As a Voidwalker using Attunement of Hunger, defeat enemies with Devour in streaks of 10 or more”

After reading this statement most of the players would have assumed that they need to make 10 kills by activating Devour in some specific time or back to back without getting killed so that the streak is maintained.

But it didn’t turn out this way. You do need to get the kills but the way they should done is through a charged melee attack.

This means that you need to wait for your melee to get fully charged and then kill an enemy. Only kills made with a fully charged melee attack will be counted towards your streak for Void Feast bounty.

You need to complete this streak without dying, and in case you do die, you have to start all over again.

This bounty is no doubt time consuming; imagine getting close to your 10 kills streak and dying due to any reason and then realizing that you have to start all over again.

Already in rage? Don’t worry as we have figured out some of the easy ways to complete the Void Feast bounty quickly compared to other ways.

So in order to speed up the process, you should try using

Claws of Ahamkara

Monte Carlo

The reason we are recommending these two are that the Claws of Ahamkara provide you an extra melee charge. Which means you can store two melee charges instead of one.

While on the other hand Monte Carlo will give you melee energy in return for each enemy you kill. In case you don’t have Monte Carlo, you can use the Nezarac’s Sin with a void energy weapon to mimic Monte Carlo’ recharge effect.

You can even improve your melee recharging rate by slapping on armor with higher strength or with strength mods equipped.

With the help of this combination, you will progress towards your 10 kill streak for Void Feast bounty pretty quickly than other methods.

Make sure you are running on Attunement of Hunger tree or else none of your kills in Destiny 2 will be counted and all of your efforts will go to waste.

Also if you want to move towards your next streak, you need to die first after completing the first streak. If you don’t all the extra kills will not be counted towards your next streak for Void Feast bounty.