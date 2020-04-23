Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.2.0 Released, New Seasonal Events

A brand new patch went live for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. With Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.2.0, you will find that the developers added new seasonal events like the Nature Day event which runs from April 23 to May 4. Something else that stands out is that you can now also visit Leif’s gardening shop and Redd’s Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler.

This is the latest sequel to the saga. This game is all about management, collection, decoration and simulation of life, which has earned in its own right to be one of the most reputed after the successful deliveries of Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS. You will travel to a desert island and build your town from scratch, while making friends with other neighbors. Below you will find the complete list of all Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.2.0 patch notes.

The April update is now available! Meet new faces on your island and enjoy Nature Day, as well as upcoming seasonal events from April to June!

The following visiting merchants can now visit the island: Leif (gardening shop) & Redd (Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler).

Added seasonal events.

Addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that with Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1.4, the developers released a bug fix that caused Rex Kurushima to receive “Platinum Kogane” and pass different items to different models. They also made a very important balance adjustment where eggs will be easier to collect on the day of Easter.

I remind you that Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons released on March 20, 2020 for Nintendo Switch.