Psychonauts 2 Could Be An Xbox Series X Launch Title

Psychonauts 2 remains in active development to release sometime in late 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC — at least officially. With just another few months to go, developer Double Fine Productions is now being speculated to have been working on a next-generation release as well.

According to a recent job listing, Double Fine Productions was seeking a Game Scripter to implement “amazing writing and story moments” into Psychonauts 2. The position was closed a month ago and was on a contract basis of six months, which is just about the same time as when the game is expected to be done.

The six-month period also ties up Psychonauts 2 around the release window of next-generation consoles, which in this case implies that the long-awaited sequel could possibly be a launch title for Xbox Series X. Double Fine Productions was already revealed to be working with next-generation technology last December through a different job listing. Hence, seeing Psychonauts 2 release for Xbox Series X at launch will hardly be surprising.

Should a next-generation announcement arrive in the coming months, would PlayStation 5 be included as well? The possibility of that happening is actually low. Psychonauts 2 is being published by Xbox Game Studios. Everything from marketing to funding is being handled by Microsoft. While the game is still enroute for PlayStation 4, Microsoft would rather use the opportunity to announce its first next-generation console exclusive game of the… well next-generation. Xbox Series X boasting such an iconic platformer as a launch title would also go well for its worldwide launch.

Psychonauts 2 never received a release date but last July, Double Fine Productions announced the game to be delayed until 2020. “We know it’s always disappointing when you have to wait a bit longer, but we also know that you are an amazing, supportive bunch, who—just like us—want the game to be as good as possible,” said director Tim Schafer back then. Just to note, the delay was also announced just after Double Fine Productions was acquired by Microsoft.