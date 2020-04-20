Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Traitor’s Demise Walkthrough

Traitor’s Demise is a fairly simple quest that takes you to the cultist hideout to eliminate the traitor that is Bronx. This Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Traitor’s Demise quest walkthrough will detail all the nooks and corners of this quest.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Traitor’s Demise

This quest is given by Beckett at the Camp when you bring the key to him for the quest; Ally: Out of Key. At least level 25 is recommended for this quest.

When you bring back the key, Beckett informs you that he reached out to Ronny from Edwin’s gang, and they want the traitor Bronx dead.

Since you need Edwin’s help to take down the Eagle Gang, you must do this deed.

Head down to the Cultist area near the Ingram mansion. You’ll find a couple of cultists guarding the entrance.

Kill them and get inside and you’ll find Bronx sitting idly on a chair. He won’t get offensive until you do. Once you shoot at him, he’ll get up and start firing at you.

Quickly kill him with a continuous round of MG and get out of there. A couple of Cultist Chosens will try to kill you. Beware, they use Moltovs.

Once you’re out safely, head back to the Camp where Sage will be waiting with Beckett, you’ll have a little convo with him before you interact with Beckett to end the Ally: Traitor’s Demise quest.

After finishing Traitor’s Demise, you can start the next quest, Supply and Demand, in Beckett’s storyline to be able to recruit him to your party once done.