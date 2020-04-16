PlayStation 4 Update 7.50 Is Live, Improves System Performance

A brand new firmware update released to download for your PlayStation 4. You will find that this is quite a small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note. Take note that the download and install size of PlayStation 4 Update 7.50 is about 471 MB. Thanks to this patch, the developers once again improved the overall system performance of the PlayStation 4. Below you will find the complete list of PlayStation 4 Update 7.50 patch notes.

This system software update improves system performance.

As of today, two errors appear to be irritating quite a few PS4 users. These are known as PS4 Error SU-30746-0 and PS4 Error SU-42481-9. What to do and how to fix them? See below instructions to fix these annoying issues.

PS4 Error SU-30746-0

This troubling error indicates that the PlayStation 4 system could not find the file required for the system software update.

Turn off your PS4 system. Once all lights on your PS4 are off, hold down the power button until you hear 2 beeps; one immediately and one after 7 seconds. Your PS4 will now boot in Safe Mode. Connect your DS4 controller using a USB cable and press the PS button. Select option 3: “Update System Software” and then “Update using Internet”.

Is the above solution not working for you? Make sure you visit the PS4 System Software page for more ways to update.

PS4 Error SU-42481-9

If you received this error code on the PlayStation 4, the system software update file was not recognised by the PS4 system and has failed. You need to reinstall PS4 system software using safe mode.

Completely Shut down your PS4 (hold the power button). Once the system light is off, start the PS4 system in Safe Mode by holding the power button until you hear a second beep. Select Safe Mode option 3 > [Update using internet].

If this fails, you will need to update the PS4 system software using this guide.

In other news, Jim Ryan, current President and CEO‌ of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has recently published an entry on the official PlayStation blog announcing a new program called the ‘Play At Home Initiative’ that was born with the intention of helping players stay home during the isolation caused by the global pandemic of COVID-19. The Play At Home initiative consists of two main actions: giving away games and financially supporting indie developers.

For the first action, Sony has decided to give away Uncharted: ‌The Nathan‌‌ Drake Collection and Journey on PlayStation 4. Both games is now completely free of charge. Regarding financial support for independent studios, the Sony CEO has announced a $10 million fund dedicated exclusively to this purpose. No further details have been given as to who will be able to access this type of private aid.

Uncharted: ‌The Nathan Drake Collection is a pack that collects the first three installments of the treasure hunter saga. It is a celebration of the famous Naughty Dog franchise in which the groundbreaking works of the studio are recovered and modernized with two remastered versions for PlayStation 4.

Journey, meanwhile, is an evocative standalone video game developed by thatgamecompany for Sony within a deal that included three exclusive titles for the company’s consoles; this impressive work on loneliness, cooperation, life and death puts the icing on the cake.