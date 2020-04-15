Journey To The Savage Planet Update 1.07 Is Out, Hot Garbage Add-On Support

505 Games and Typhoon Studios’ Journey To The Savage Planet has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that with Journey To The Savage Planet Update 1.07, the developers added support for the Hot Garbage add-on. They also improved Aim assist with new snap targeting functionality, and made bug fixes and optimizations.

This is a first-person action and adventure game, set on a distant and dangerous planet, in which players must live their own history and declare whether or not it is a habitable place for humanity. As members of Kindred Aerospace “the fourth interstellar exploration company”, you will have to investigate new frontiers and fight against the dangers of aliens. Below you will find the complete list of all Journey To The Savage Planet Update 1.07 patch notes.

Support for the Hot Garbage add-on added.

Aim assist improved with new snap targeting functionality.

Visual filters from Photo Mode can now be applied to gameplay.

Creatures can now be placed and posed in Photo Mode.

Misc bug fixes and optimizations.

A while ago, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that Journey To The Savage Planet Update 1.04 has some bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue where the Kindex would incorrectly display your KINTECH progress, and they fixed a bug preventing some players from completing the “Ground and Pound” quest.

I remind you that 505 Games and Typhoon Studios’ Journey To The Savage Planet released on January 28, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.