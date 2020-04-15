Guerrilla Games is Looking For Creature Animator For Horizon Zero Dawn 2

Even though Horizon Zero Dawn 2 doesn’t have an official announcement yet, everything points to Guerilla Games already working on it. Since October 2019, the studio has been aggressively hiring new members to join their team across all positions. Now, a lead Creature Animator listing sparks up hopes once more.

We all know how important creature mechanics are for the title and if Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is indeed in development then the team is looking for someone experienced for this position. The listing includes keywords like “engaging creatures”, “creature team” and “compelling gameplay” that give the project away. It reads:

Guerrilla is looking for a lead creature animator with extensive experience animating animal movement and behavior. As a Lead Creature Animator, you will be part of a diverse team of animators that collaborates closely with Game Design, Visual Design and Code to create engaging creatures for our compelling gameplay. Having a dedicated creature team means, you will have the chance to focus full time on setting the bar as high as possible in terms of aesthetic and in-game requirements for the creature animation quality.

If this doesn’t scream Horizon Zero Dawn sequel then we don’t know what does. Getting someone to work as a creature animator isn’t that big of a deal.

However, having a dedicated creature team in your dynamic means that the title needs to be at its best in that department. Undeniably, the first title was and we hope Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is too.

In related news, a PC version of the first title will release this summer. We can likely expect the Horizon Zero Dawn PC port to include every bit of DLC originally put in the Playstation 4 game, in particular the Frozen Wilds DLC that was released after the game came out.

We don’t know if the game will be available on Steam or the Epic Store if not both. As a result, we’ll have to wait for the official announcements to get on the hype train. Let’s hope that both this and Horizon Zero Dawn 2 will get their announcements soon.