Final Fantasy 7 Remake Pride and Joy Boss Guide

Pride and Joy is the Super Boss in Final Fantasy 7 Remake which you will be able to fight only in the Hard mode of the game. That is when you first completed the whole game in any other mode first.

This guide will cover all about the fight with Pride and Joy prototype and how to get to this fight in FF7 Remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Pride and Joy Boss

The Pride and Joy Boss fight happens in the fifth round of the final challenge. Though the fight itself is not a very hard one, but the path to this fight is really hard.

The first round is with Shiva, then Fat Chocobo, Leviathan, Bahamut and then Pride and Joy.

Relatively, the fight with Bahamut is the hardest one, but your HP and MP will be healed to 50% at the beginning of Pride and Joy fight.

As it is a team of three you will need for a fight, you should go with Cloud, Tifa and Aerith. Use Focused Thrust and Focused Strike to fill the stagger bar.

Keep dealing physical abilities like Blade burst and Triple Slash by Cloud. Pride and Joy is weak to lightning, so you also should keep dealing him lightning damage.

If any character loses health, use Aerith’s Magnify-Cure abilities to get some healings. You should be focused on attacking through his back, on his legs.

He cannot move that fast, and can only damage you by expelling jets off fires. However, this damage is not that bad either.

The best part of the fight is that Pride and Joy’s attacks are all closed ranged – except for Beam Cannon.

Hence Cloud and Tifa can keep on attacking for close range and Aerith can stay safe a little far. This way you can have your medical backup safe and ready all the times.

So overall, this battle is though long, and hence needs patience, but fairly easy for a patient man who follows the strategy