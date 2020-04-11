Hardcore FF7 fans might have been a disappointed by the lack of a hard difficulty for the remake when starting out. However, the game actually does have a hard difficulty option, just not out in the open. In this guide, we will show you How to Unlock Hard Difficulty in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

This FF7 Remake guide will also explain how hard difficulty differs from the Normal difficulty, the ‘highest’ difficulty option available by default when starting FF7 Remake.

How to Unlock Hard Difficulty in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

So as mentioned above, in order to be able to play the game in Hard mode, you will have to complete the whole game in any other mode first.

Not specifically Normal mode, you can also choose Easy or Classic mode to complete the game and it will also unlock the Hard mode for you.

However, you cannot then start ‘New Game’ with Hard difficulty. You can only replay all the missions by choosing any of them, on the Hard difficulty.

There are also several other difficulties that Hard mode implements. These are described below.

Hard Mode

Experiencing hard mode in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a must. You must play the game in Hard mode too to collect several manuscript collectibles if you want that platinum trophy.

Several bosses, missions, rewards, and enemy skills are also only available in Hard mode. Hence you cannot think you have complete the game 100% until you have completed it over Hard Difficulty too.

Besides, there are several restrictions in the Hard mode gameplay to make sure you don’t feel easy. Here is the list of these restrictions:

You cannot use items (Healings etc)

You can only restore HP at Rest Spots or by spells and abilities.

Enemies are much stronger

You get 2x XP and 3x AP for playing in Hard mode.

Level Cap is at Level 50.

So this is perhaps everything about the Hard mode in Final Fantasy VII Remake. It would be great to witness the drill on your own and analyze the whole deal for yourself.