In this Final Fantasy VII Remake guide, we will go over the best Tifa Lockheart builds. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Tifa Builds guide will take a proper look at what weapons she has in her arsenal, the full list of upgrades they come with and what material combinations would go best with each to for the strongest builds.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Tifa Builds

Tifa starts off with Leather Gloves and over time, you can acquire more weapons for her to use, each with their own specific upgrades and build styles which we have listed below

Leather Gloves

Core Skills (upgrade for 4 SP)

Attack Power +5

Speed +5

Max HP +100

Max MP +5

Sub-Core 1 Skills (upgrade for 6 SP)

Attack Power +6

Max HP +150

Unbridled Strength Damage 10% Boost

New Materia Slot

Sub-Core 2 Skills (upgrade for 6 SP)

Attack Power +10

Magic Attack Power +10

Max HP + 200

Max MP +8

Speed +5

Limit Break Damage 5% Boost

Materia Suggestions

Magic Offence: Fire, Ice, and Lightning can help dish out extra damage to anyone unfortunate enough to face Tifa’s fury.

Chakra Materia: This will help keep her HP up during fights with bosses and overwhelming foes

Healing: Tifa is able to heal her allies better due to her gaining ATB the fastest

HP Up: Always good to have

Parry: Useful for countering enemy attacks

Steal: Make the best use of the gloves

Metal Knuckles Builds

Core Skills (upgrade for 4 SP)

Attack Power +4

Attack Power +4

Attack Power +4

Speed +3

Sub-Core I (upgrade cost 6 SP)

Attack Damage 5% Boost

Aerial Attack Damage 5% Boost

Buff Duration 10% Boost

Rear Assault 10% Boost

Sub-Core II (upgrade cost 4 SP)

Attack Power +8

Attack Power +8

Attack Power +8

Magic Attack Power +5

Speed +4

New Materia Slot

Recommended Materia

ATB Stagger: Tifa earns more ATB

Chakra: Will be useful in boss fights where Tifa loses a lot of HP that she may need to recover

Deadly Dodge: You can use more physical moves.

First Strike: Use Tifa’s speed to immediately earn some ATB.

HP Up

Parry

Sonic Strikers

Core Skills (upgrade for 4 SP)

Attack Power +6

Magic Attack Power +5

Speed +5

Max MP +6

Sub-Core I (upgrade cost 6 SP)

Fire Damage 5% Boost

Ice Damage 5% Boost

Lightning Damage 5% Boost

Wind Damage 5% Boost

Buff Duration 10% Boost

Inflicted Debuff Duration 10% Boost

Sub-Core II (upgrade cost 6 SP)

Attack Power +8

Magic Attack Power +5

Speed +5

Max MP +6

Elemental Materia Damage 10% Boost

Debuff Resistance +5

Recommended Materia