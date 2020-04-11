In this Final Fantasy VII Remake guide, we will go over the best Tifa Lockheart builds. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Tifa Builds guide will take a proper look at what weapons she has in her arsenal, the full list of upgrades they come with and what material combinations would go best with each to for the strongest builds.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Tifa Builds
Tifa starts off with Leather Gloves and over time, you can acquire more weapons for her to use, each with their own specific upgrades and build styles which we have listed below
Leather Gloves
Core Skills (upgrade for 4 SP)
- Attack Power +5
- Speed +5
- Max HP +100
- Max MP +5
Sub-Core 1 Skills (upgrade for 6 SP)
- Attack Power +6
- Max HP +150
- Unbridled Strength Damage 10% Boost
- New Materia Slot
Sub-Core 2 Skills (upgrade for 6 SP)
- Attack Power +10
- Magic Attack Power +10
- Max HP + 200
- Max MP +8
- Speed +5
- Limit Break Damage 5% Boost
Materia Suggestions
- Magic Offence: Fire, Ice, and Lightning can help dish out extra damage to anyone unfortunate enough to face Tifa’s fury.
- Chakra Materia: This will help keep her HP up during fights with bosses and overwhelming foes
- Healing: Tifa is able to heal her allies better due to her gaining ATB the fastest
- HP Up: Always good to have
- Parry: Useful for countering enemy attacks
- Steal: Make the best use of the gloves
Metal Knuckles Builds
Core Skills (upgrade for 4 SP)
- Attack Power +4
- Attack Power +4
- Attack Power +4
- Speed +3
Sub-Core I (upgrade cost 6 SP)
- Attack Damage 5% Boost
- Aerial Attack Damage 5% Boost
- Buff Duration 10% Boost
- Rear Assault 10% Boost
Sub-Core II (upgrade cost 4 SP)
- Attack Power +8
- Attack Power +8
- Attack Power +8
- Magic Attack Power +5
- Speed +4
- New Materia Slot
Recommended Materia
- ATB Stagger: Tifa earns more ATB
- Chakra: Will be useful in boss fights where Tifa loses a lot of HP that she may need to recover
- Deadly Dodge: You can use more physical moves.
- First Strike: Use Tifa’s speed to immediately earn some ATB.
- HP Up
- Parry
Sonic Strikers
Core Skills (upgrade for 4 SP)
- Attack Power +6
- Magic Attack Power +5
- Speed +5
- Max MP +6
Sub-Core I (upgrade cost 6 SP)
- Fire Damage 5% Boost
- Ice Damage 5% Boost
- Lightning Damage 5% Boost
- Wind Damage 5% Boost
- Buff Duration 10% Boost
- Inflicted Debuff Duration 10% Boost
Sub-Core II (upgrade cost 6 SP)
- Attack Power +8
- Magic Attack Power +5
- Speed +5
- Max MP +6
- Elemental Materia Damage 10% Boost
- Debuff Resistance +5
Recommended Materia
- Barrier: The upgrades make this a great defensive play
- Healing: The upgraded magic boosts allow Tifa to heal your team better.
- Offensive Magic: (Fire, Ice, Lightning)
- Time Materia: Increases Tifa’s speed and buffs the rest of your squad